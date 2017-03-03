World, America

Threatening note signed ‘Muslim Slayer’ sent to New York city mosque

The letter said the writer had a 'dirty little secret' and fantasized about 'killing nonwhites,' including the recipient.
The hate crimes task force is assigned to the case. No arrests have bene made so far. (Photo:AP)
New York: New York City police are investigating a threatening note signed “Muslim Slayer” that was sent to a mosque.

Imam Ibrahim Yavas of the American Turkish Eyup (EYE’-oop) Sultan Cultural Center in Brooklyn told police he got the letter Tuesday, mailed to his residence at the center.

The letter said the writer had a “dirty little secret” and fantasized about “killing nonwhites,” including the recipient.

The hate crimes task force is assigned to the case. No arrests have been made.

Tags: hate crime, new york city police, muslim slayer, muslims
Location: United States, New York, New York

