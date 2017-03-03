World, America

Indian athlete arrested for sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in US

AP
Published Mar 3, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Police say 24-year-old Tanveer Hussain, of Kashmir, is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Tanveer Hussain participated in the 2017 world snowshoe championships from February 23 to 25 and was to leave on Thursday. (Photo: Facebook)
Sarnac Lake: A 24-year-old Indian snowshoe racer who competed last weekend at the World Snowshoe Championships in New York is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

The incident comes after Hussain was given a US visa after huge public outcry.

Police say 24-year-old Tanveer Hussain, of Kashmir, is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Saranac Lake Village police Sgt. Casey Reardon tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that the girl is under the age of 13 and that she and her parents reported the abuse to police.

Police say the assault happened Monday in the village in the Adirondack Mountains.

Hussain was in jail today on USD 5,000 cash bail. His attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him. The attorney, Brian Barrett, says because of the limited communications he's had with Hussain, he hasn't been able to properly evaluate the case.

Tags: indian athlete, tanveer hussain, snowshoe, snowshoe player, sexual abuse

