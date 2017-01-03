World, America

1st bishop indicted in US on pedophilia, child abuse claim dies at 83

AP
Published Jan 3, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Dupre died on Friday outside the diocese, the Diocese of Springfield said; the location and cause was kept undisclosed.
Mass officiated by Bishop Thomas L. Dupre, third from right, at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy in Stockbridge. (Photo: AP)
 Mass officiated by Bishop Thomas L. Dupre, third from right, at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy in Stockbridge. (Photo: AP)

Springfield: Former Bishop Thomas Dupre, the first Roman Catholic bishop in the United States to be indicted on a sexual-abuse claim during the flood of abuse accusations against church officials, has died. He was 83.

Dupre died on Friday, the Diocese of Springfield said. He died outside the diocese, but the location and the cause of his death weren't disclosed.

Dupre, who became bishop in the mid-1990s, cited health reasons for his sudden retirement in 2004. Months later he was indicted on charges he raped two boys in the 1970s, but the case was dropped because prosecutors determined the statute of limitations had expired.

Before Dupre became bishop he had been an aide of Bishop Joseph Maguire, who led the diocese from 1977 to 1992 and faced allegations following retirement that clergy sex abuse and a cover-up of that abuse had happened on his watch.

In 2009, a man alleged in a lawsuit a known pedophile priest molested him at St. Patrick's Parish in Williamstown in the early 1980s, when he was a boy. He said Maguire and Dupre knew the priest had abused other boys but assigned him to the church anyway.

Dupre testified for a deposition in the man's lawsuit but repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Dupre's lawyer tried unsuccessfully to have the judge impound a videotape of the deposition, saying the accuser merely wanted to use it to embarrass Dupre and embarrass the church.

In 2012, the man reached a $500,000 settlement. Maguire apologized for the man's suffering, saying, "I only wish that in 1976, as a new bishop, I could have foreseen the true nature of one who violated our trust with such devastating harm to his victims."

Dupre was defrocked by the Vatican in 2006. The priest also was defrocked. Maguire died in 2014 at age 95.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, which covers western Massachusetts and has more than 200,000 members, has paid more than $12 million to sex abuse victims since 2004. It said in 2008 it had paid $4.5 million to 59 victims in a settlement that included a personal donation from Dupre.

Three people who said they were abused by Dupre were included in the settlement, and the prelate gave his own money to fund a portion of payments to two victims, diocese spokesman Mark Dupont said.

Dupre's funeral arrangements will be private, Dupont said on Monday.

Tags: pedophilia, child abuse, thomas dupre, rape
Location: United States, Massachusetts, Springfield

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Varun, Abhi-Ash, Shraddha, other stars step out in style
Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman's butt implants pop out at concert, footage goes viral

Taking the 'I don't care' approach to a new level (Photo: Instagram)
 

Piers Morgan gets trolled despite thanking Virender Sehwag

Piers Morgan was the target of the Indian Twitter users once again, despite thanking Virender Sehwag. (Photo: AFP)
 

DC Exclusive: After jewellery line, Salman Khan to launch ‘Being Human’ bikes

Salman launched 'Being Human' in the year 2007 and has since been actively involved in charitable works.
 

Now, apply for Haj using an app

The mobile app is available on Google Play store.
 

Deepika says ‘see you soon’ to Vin Diesel in Hindi, is he coming to India?

In her recent post on Twitter, the actress may have revealed that Vin is possibly headed for a trip to India.
 

Indian software engineer uses Facebook to bring home country’s stolen idols

Facebook and other social media to identify religious artefacts stolen from temples around the country and secure their return. (representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Customs computer collapse leaves thousands of travelers waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Riot in Brazil jail leaves 60 dead

The prison was built for 454 inmates, but it is thought to have held almost 600.

Shop displays racist Obama signs

Last year, the store reportedly displayed a sign which read ‘Kill Obama.’ (Photo: AP)

On Day 1, Donald Trump will repeal Barack Obama's actions

The 70-year-old real estate billionaire-turned-politician has long been critical of Mr Obama’s moves on immigration, energy regulation and foreign policy.

Donald Trump aide says US sanctions on Russia 'may be disproportionate'

Donald Trump aide and press secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham