search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay got to his 16th Test fifty on Saturday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: India progress as Virat Kohli crosses 5000 Test runs
 
World, America

Trump, Modi speak on phone, say 'satisfied' with GES co-hosted by India, US

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 11:42 am IST
This year's summit focused on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.
Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Narendra Modi expressing satisfaction over the recently concluded Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the US and India in November in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Narendra Modi expressing satisfaction over the recently concluded Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the US and India in November in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the recently concluded Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the US and India in November in Hyderabad, the White House said Saturday.

President Trump's daughter Ivanka, who is also his senior advisor, had led the US delegation at the three-day event.

Trump spoke to Modi Fridday over the phone.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction with the recent Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), co-hosted by the United States and India, which brought together entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, including 38 US states, the

District of Colombia, and Puerto Rico," the White House said in a brief readout of the call.

This year's summit focused on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

"For all of our progress, gender divides on access to technology, nutrition, and health, preventing women, their families, and their communities from reaching their full potential," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, ivanka trump, global entrepreneurship summit
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For some black women Markle, Prince Harry’s engagement means more

For Markle, some of the negative coverage marked a sad refrain. When Markle was growing up in Los Angeles, her black mother was mistaken for her nanny, and her father worked hard to shield her from bigotry. (Photo: AP)
 

Even after 37 years, Voyager 1’s thrusters work perfectly fine

NASA suggests that Voyager 1 should keep on running for another 2-3 years before it runs out of fuel in the interstellar space.
 

LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: India progress as Virat Kohli crosses 5000 Test runs

Murali Vijay got to his 16th Test fifty on Saturday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Tesla hands over world's largest 'battery farm' to Australia's power grid

They store energy generated by the neighbouring Hornsdale Wind Farm, owned by French renewable energy company Neoen, to bring added reliability and stability to the state grid.
 

Virat Kohli's response to Miss World Manushi Chhillar's question is winning hearts

At a recent award function, Miss World Manushi Chhillar asked the India talisman about how he continues to inspire many. (Photo: PTI)
 

Baby believed to have been aborted 15 years back found in woman's stomach

Since sonography wasn't done, neither the woman nor doctors knew that the baby was still there (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Zuckerberg's sister sexually harassed on flight; crew said 'don't take it personally'

Randi Zuckerberg took to social media Wednesday to detail her recent flight between Los Angeles and Mazatlan, Mexico. (Photo: AP)

Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI in Russia probe

Michael Flynn was an early and vocal Donald Trump supporter on the campaign trail and was present for consequential moments in the campaign. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump donates $1,00,000 from his salary

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

US says to denuclearise North Korea priority

According to Sanders, US President Donald Trump has spoken several times this week to his administration officials and world leaders, specifically about North Korea.

Michael Flynn to plead guilty for lying

Michael Flynn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham