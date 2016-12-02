World, America

Companies leaving US will now face consequences: Donald Trump

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 9:11 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 10:00 am IST
During the presidential campaign, the Republican billionaire threatened to slap tariffs on firms that decamped for places like Mexico.
US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Indianapolis: US President-elect Donald Trump has warned American firms wanting to relocate abroad that they will face punishment, as he announced a deal with air conditioning manufacturer Carrier to keep jobs in the country.

"Companies are not going to leave the United States any more without consequences. Not going to happen," Trump told workers at the Carrier plant in Indianapolis in his first major public remarks on Thursday since winning the White House.

"They can leave from state to state, and negotiate deals with different states, but leaving the country will be very, very difficult," Trump added.

During the presidential campaign, the Republican billionaire threatened to slap tariffs on firms that decamped for places like Mexico or Asia where labor costs are cheaper.

It became a repeated refrain of his victorious campaign.

Trump specifically singled out Carrier, a brand of United Technologies Corporation, saying he had been encouraging the company not to shift thousands of jobs to Mexico.

If they did, he said his administration would impose major tariffs on Carrier products as they made their way back into the United States.

"But I called Greg (Hayes, UTC's chairman) and I said it's really important, we have to do something because you have a lot of people leaving and you have to understand we can't allow this to happen anymore with our country," Trump said as he recalled an early exchange with the firm's top executive.

Under a deal hammered out with the help of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is Indiana's outgoing governor, the state offered Carrier USD 7 million in incentives over 10 years, "contingent upon factors including employment, job retention and capital investment," the company said in a statement.

Pence said the deal will keep about 1,100 jobs in "the heart of the heartland."

"This is a great day for Indiana and it's a great day for working people all across the United States of America," Pence said.

The deal is seen as an extraordinary industry intervention by a president-elect.

His supporters have described it as the first tangible part of Trump's jobs creation plan.

But liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, said the deal should worry Americans.

Carrier "took Trump hostage and won," Sanders said in an op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post.

Trump "endangered" other US jobs, Sanders said, "because he has signalled to every corporation in America that they can threaten to offshore jobs in exchange for business-friendly tax benefits and incentives."

Tags: donald trump, us elections, us companies, bernie sanders
Location: United States, Indiana, Indianapolis

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
Several B-Town celebrities came out in style for the Brand Vision Awards held on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Sonakshi, Aditi, Sunidhi and Randeep sizzle with their glamour
Several B-Town celebrities came out dressed stunningly for a fashion event on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Saiyami, Surveen, Amyra, Patralekha make a fashion statement
Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and Sujoy Ghosh were snapped while inteacting with the media in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arjun, Sujoy promote Kahaani 2 in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer to take a break from Deepika?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone came out of Mukesh Ambani's party hand-in-hand, rubbishing rumours of break-up (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).
 

Confirmed! Salman bhai sips koffee with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail!

Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).
 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump to nominate retired Marine Corps James Mattis for defence secretary

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as he leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster. (Photo: AP)

Bank robbery suspect holds several hostages in US bank

SWAT team members were on the scene, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

Colombia Congress ratifies peace accord with rebels

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (Photo: AFP)

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea to slash cash from exports

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution to slash North Korea's exports of coal, its biggest export item, by about 60 percent with an annual sales cap of $400.9 million, or 7.5 million metric tonnes, whichever is lower. (Photo: Representational Image/ AP)

Steven Mnuchin played key role in 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar' campaign

Steven Mnuchin, US President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, played a key role in organising the 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar' advertisement campaign close to the election. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham