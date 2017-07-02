Video: US man assaults pregnant girlfriend; sentenced to 8 yrs in prison

26-year-old Shatory Irving was three months pregnant at the time of the assault and was brutally attacked by Woody. (Photo: Videograb)

Roanoke (US): A man in the United States was sentenced to eight years in prison, this week, for viciously beating up his pregnant girlfriend and severely wounding her.

According to a report in Daily Mail, 26-year-old Shatory Irving was three months pregnant at the time of the assault and was brutally attacked by her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jamar Bernard Woody at a convenience store in Roanoke, Virginia.

As seen in CCTV footage taken from the store, Irving was also reliant on crutches due to a broken ankle. The accused also allegedly injured her so badly that a part of her skull was exposed.

In the incident that took place in June 2016, Woody first punched Irving, making her lose her balance and fall on the ground. He then proceeded to kick her repeatedly, as the cashier attempted to stop him.

Judge Chris Clemens handed the sentence to Woody in January 2017 which would include an order for psychiatric treatment.