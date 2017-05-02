World, America

Canada’s Indian-origin minister apologises for exaggerating Afghan military role

AP
Published May 2, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 9:15 am IST
At the time of the operation, Sajjan was a major in Afghanistan, a much lower rank.
Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. (Photo: PTI)
Toronto: Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan has apologised in Parliament for claiming to have been the “architect” of the country’s largest battle in Afghanistan.

Harjit Sajjan on Monday repeatedly said sorry for what he called a “mistake” while being grilled by opposition lawmakers about his remark last month during a speech in India.

The battle involving Canada’s Operation Medusa was planned and executed in 2006 by then-Maj Gen David Fraser, who was responsible for all NATO forces in southern Afghanistan.

Interim Conservative opposition leader Rona Ambrose criticised Sajjan’s initial comment as “stolen valour” and asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to dismiss him.

Trudeau said Sajjan acknowledged the mistake and continues to have his full confidence.

Tags: harjit sajjan, defence minister, canada parliament, world news
Location: Canada, Ontario, Toronto

