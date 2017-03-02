Video: Indian-origin girl racially abused in New York train

The man took to hurling abuses at her when she began recording his behaviour on her phone. (Photo: Facebook)

New York: An Indian-origin girl was racially abused by a stranger in a New York train while she was on the way to her work.

Sharing her ordeal on Facebook, the victim, Ekta Desai said she was confronted by an abusive racist man in the train. The man took to hurling abuses at her when she began recording his behaviour on her phone.

When Desai threatened to inform the police, the man repeatedly shouted at her to stop shooting his video and was quoted as saying that he did not touch anybody and just said words. Freedom of speech!

The post of the incident on Facebook, said, “So this is something that happened while I was on my way from work today!! This man was on the same PATH train as me along with 100 other passengers, I had my headphones on and was like any other day. Next thing I know he is yelling on my face (Did not bother to listen/react). Knowing it’s pointless I step away, next target alongside an Asian lady!”

“Not sure the cops found him or even took any action, though they showed up 15 mins after all this drama and he walked away with his friends!” she added.

After a while, the man got off the train and walked away. The video posted on February 22 got more than 33,000 views in six days.

Racism, which is still rampant in several parts of the world and several people with coloured skin are easily victimised, especially if they are a minority.