search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Fidel Castro's eldest son Fidelito commits suicide after battle with depression

REUTERS
Published Feb 2, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Fidelito's death comes just over a year after that of his father on Nov 26, 2016, aged 90.
Castro Diaz-Balart, also known as 'Fidelito' because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment as an outpatient. (Photo: AFP)
 Castro Diaz-Balart, also known as 'Fidelito' because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment as an outpatient. (Photo: AFP)

Havana: The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday aged 68 after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, also known as "Fidelito" because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment as an outpatient.

 

"Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," Cubadebate website said.

Fidelito was born in 1949 out of his father's brief marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart before he went on to topple a US-backed dictator and build a communist-run state on the doorstep of the United States during the Cold War.

Through his mother, he was the cousin of some of Castro's most bitter enemies in the Cuban American exile community, US Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and former US congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

A nuclear physicist who studied in the former Soviet Union, Castro Diaz-Balart had been working as a scientific counselor to the Cuban Council of State and Vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences at the time of his death.

Previously, from 1980 to 1992, he was head of Cuba's national nuclear programme, and spearheaded the development of a nuclear plant on the Caribbean's largest island until his father fired him.

Cuba halted its plant plans that same year because of a lack of funding after the collapse of Cuba's trade and aid ties with the ex-Soviet bloc and Castro Diaz-Balart largely disappeared from public view, appearing at the occasional scientific conference.

His death came just over a year after that of his father on Nov 26, 2016, aged 90.

Tags: fidel castro, fidel castro diaz-balart, suicide, depression, fidelito, soviet union
Location: Cuba, La Habana, La Habana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brazilian chef designs stunning cakes with sushi

Sushi cakes are the new must try. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Woman bites into banana infested with 'spider eggs'

Woman left disgusted by bananas after eating one infested with spider eggs. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Celebs, campaigners call for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

According to experts, crabs boiled alive for eating can remain conscious for more than two minutes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dance your way to a smarter you, researchers say

Dancing can help you stay more focused and make you smarter, researcher say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity crisis means stroke victims are getting younger

New statistics show that the middle-aged, between 40 to 69, make up 38 per cent of stroke victims in the UK alone. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook denies 'censoring' 19th-century vagina painting

Facebook fought for five years to avoid being taken to court in France over the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Man gets death penalty for killing 2 daughters, making wife hear on phone

Battaglia had been divorced from his wife, Mary Jean Pearl, for about a year when he fatally shot their two daughters, Mary Faith, then 9 years old, and Liberty, 6, prosecutors said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Merit-based immigration must, can benefit Indians: White House

Trump in his first State of the Union address Wednesday pushed for an immigration policy that attracts the best and the brightest to the US. (Photo: AP)

Who colluded with whom? Secret memo seeks to undermine FBI Russia probe

The four-page memo suggests that the Justice Department and the FBI abused their power in running surveillance on a member of President Donald Trump's election campaign in 2016. (Photo: File)

Indian-American lawmakers unhappy: Trump’s State address lacks substance

Trump laid out a four-pillar immigration plan, one of the major debates that loomed over his first year in office, and sought the backing of the Congress for a merit-based immigration system. (Photo: AP)

Sky is the limit: Trump ‘very very fond’ of ties with India, says Nikki Haley

Haley said when she entered the Trump administration, she desperately wanted to see the US-India relations to be very strong ‘which wasn't the case during the last two presidencies.’ (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham