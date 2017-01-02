World, America

3 men decapitated, 2 more slain in Acapulco over New Year's

Published Jan 2, 2017, 8:16 am IST
The three severed heads were found Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Acapulco: At least five people were killed over the New Year's weekend in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, including three men found decapitated in a central neighbourhood.

The three severed heads were found Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside. The killings were confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Elsewhere in the city, a police officer was slain by unknown gunmen while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near the beach and a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab.

Another police officer was shot dead Sunday in Atoyac de Alvarez, about 90 kilometres from Acapulco.

