World, America

150-year-old laws of war completely disregarded in Syria, says UN

AP
Published Dec 1, 2016, 8:36 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 8:37 am IST
UN Humanitarian Chief Stephen O'Brien said 25,000 people, most of them women and children, have been displaced from their homes over 4 days.
Rocket fire in Aleppo hits two neighbourhoods in the west of the city, with one of the attacks striking a school. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 Rocket fire in Aleppo hits two neighbourhoods in the west of the city, with one of the attacks striking a school. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

United Nations: Parties to the Syrian conflict have systematically disregarded the laws of war, showing time and again that they are willing to do anything to gain military advantage, the UN humanitarian chief has said.

Speaking via video-link from Geneva, Stephen O'Brien on Wednesday told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that nowhere more apparent than in the besieged city of eastern Aleppo with nearly a quarter of million people trapped inside.

"There are no limits or red lines left to cross. The rules of war sacrosanct notions borne out of generations of costly and painful lessons and set more than 150 years ago in the First Geneva Convention have been systematically disregarded in Syria," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said some 25,000 people, most of them women and children, have been displaced from their homes since Saturday and that it is likely thousands more will flee in the coming days as Syrian forces step up their attack.

He said there was no longer any properly functioning hospital in eastern Aleppo, which has been under siege for nearly 150 days and that most of the people trapped inside don't have the means to survive much longer.

He called on the Syrian government to allow the UN and its humanitarian partners unrestricted access to deliver food and medical aid.

Steffan de Mistura told the council that over the last two weeks, government forces have recaptured almost 40 percent of the area in Aleppo previously held by opposition groups forcing thousands to flee.

He said that his office has received credible reports of opposition groups preventing civilians from fleeing areas under their control. Also, he expressed concern that many fleeing the city, who are perceived to have links to the opposition, were being detained by government forces.

Tags: united nations, aleppo, isis, syria conflict

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir-Katrina given diktat to keep differences aside to promote Jagga Jasoos?

A picture of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Salman Khan becomes face of BMC’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Salman Khan was seen in 'Sultan' earlier this year.
 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cuba's rumba, Belgian beer join UNESCO's 'intangibles'

UNESCO noted that Belgium produces some 1,500 types of beer, while in Cuba because the rumba sprang from poor communities the dance is an enduring expression of resistance and self-esteem. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Confirmed: SRK and Salman Khan to host an awards show together!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Watch: Cricketers in ugly fight during a BPL match

BCB levied a record fine of around $15,000 on Rahman for serious off-field disciplinary breach for another incident. (Photo: BCB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ready to help Pakistan solve any outstanding problems: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump vows to quit business

President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney, his erstwhile foe turned potential frontrunner in the race to become the next US secretary of state, dine in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

Man gets 25 years in murder of grandson of Monster.com founder

A central Florida man will serve 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a man whose grandfather founded the employment website Monster.com. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Michelle will never run for office: Barack Obama

President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump flag-burning tweet leads activists to burn some flags in New York

A small group of hard-left activists burned foot-long US flags outside the Trump Hotel in New York on Tuesday in response to Donald Trump's tweet on flag-burners. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham