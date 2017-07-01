World, America

US state of Kansas allows college students, professors to carry guns

AFP
Published Jul 1, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Kansas is joining Arkansas, Georgia and other states with laws that allow students and faculty to carry guns on college campuses.
Students and professors allowed to carry handguns to college in Kansas (Representational Image)
 Students and professors allowed to carry handguns to college in Kansas (Representational Image)

Chicago: Students and professors will be legally allowed to carry concealed handguns onto college campuses in the US state of Kansas.

The concealed carry law was enacted four years ago and applied to all public buildings, but colleges in the Midwestern state were exempted until July of this year.

The law is the latest in a series of state legislative efforts around the country to address the issue of campus safety from potential shooters.

Some approaches tightened restrictions on guns while others made them more available with the goal of allowing potential targets of gun violence to defend themselves with their own weapons.

Kansas is joining Arkansas, Georgia and other states with laws that allow students and faculty to carry guns on college campuses. California and South Carolina are among 16 states that ban the practice.

The Kansas law would still let universities ban concealed guns, but only if they provide students with metal detectors at entrances to buildings, which school administrators have said would be prohibitively expensive.

The concealed carry law has prompted some faculty to leave state universities, according to Topeka TV station KSNT, even as campus administrators offered guidance and information to help students and staff understand the new requirements.

"I am looking for another job," Philip Nel, an English professor at Kansas State University, told KSNT, "I will not teach armed students, because that's crazy."

Wichita State University emphasised in its guidance that the law still allows for multiple prohibitions.

Universities can still ban other weapons and firearms, aside from concealed handguns, and only those 21 and older are permitted to carry concealed guns, the university said.

"Nothing in this policy shall be interpreted to require individuals who lawfully possess a handgun to use it in defence of others," its guidance said.

Universities can also still ban guns from sports games and other events, if they provide security and metal detectors.

Kansas lawmakers this year also passed another exemption to the concealed carry law - maintaining a ban on guns at state mental institutions and public hospitals, including those on university campuses.

"The right to bear arms is essential towards preserving our freedoms and maintaining self-government," Kansas's Republican governor Sam Brownback, who had supported the 2013 law, said in a statement endorsing the exemption for hospitals, saying "this bill does appropriately address safety concerns."

Other Republican state lawmakers also endorsed the latest measure.

"The optics of guns in mental health hospitals obviously is, you know, not defendable," Jim Denning, majority leader of the state senate, told The Kansas City Star newspaper.

Tags: students, professors, handguns, university, college
Location: United States, Kansas, Kansas City

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ramdas Athawale demands inquiry into Virat Kohli and Co's Champions Trophy final loss

Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan by 180 runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Australia cricketers consider South Africa tour boycott over contract talks breakdown

Leading players hit out at the move to scrap revenue-sharing, with Australia batsman David Warner insisting they "won't budge" and threatening strike action during the Ashes. (Photo: AP)
 

BCCI retains Rahul Dravid as India U-19, India A coach

Rahul Dravid. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Galaxy Note 8 design leaked by popular case maker, confirms dual-camera setup

Leaked image of Note 8's case maker by Olixar.
 

Moto X4: The first non-Google device to receive Project Fi

Google’s Project-Fi essentially depends on other mobile virtual network operators (instead of itself) including T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular to deliver maximum signal availability to its users. (Representational image)
 

PINs and passwords easy to hack, thanks to brainwave tech

The team, including PhD student Ajaya Neupane, used one EEG headset currently available to consumers online and one clinical-grade headset used for scientific research to demonstrate how easily a malicious software programme could passively eavesdrop on a user's brainwaves. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No drama, chaos as travel ban hits

Immigration attorneys offer services at the Los Angeles airport as the new travel ban affects citizens from six Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)

US out of patience on North Korea: Donald Trump

Moon Jae-In (Photo: AP)

Trump hosts Moon Jae-In at White House, sees 'many options' on NorthKorea

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Indian-American held for injuring ex-wife, killing her husband

Sayantan Ghose, 41, was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico on Thursday (Representational image).

Pentagon asked to work closely with India in maritime domain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of United States of America, Donald Trump at the Joint Press Statement at White House, in Washington DC. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham