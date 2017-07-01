World, America

Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital: Police

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 1:33 am IST
The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.
The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx. (Representational image)
 The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx. (Representational image)

New York: Police say at least two people have been shot at a New York City hospital and the gunman is still at large.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks. Police could be seen on the roof of the building, at one point, with their guns drawn.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City. The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

Tags: new york city, gunman attack, bronx lebanon hospital

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian becomes country with most shuttlers in top 100 of BWF men’s singles rankings

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and HS Prannoy have dished out some tremendous performances, taking the world of badminton by storm. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jetskis, volleyball and blue water: Video highlights Virat Kohli and co’s day off

The Indian team also got a chance to taste the beautiful nature of Antigua when they took a day off from cricket, on Tuesday.(Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)
 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

China unearths 1700-yr-old 'best preserved' mummy

Archaeologists will use DNA tests to find out the man's ethnicity and identity, said Xin Feng. (Photo: Representational/ AP)
 

Should you buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

Although Samsung has renamed the smartphone, it is just not enough to shake the fears of the device being combustible. However, it is highly unlikely that Samsung would use the same innards for the Galaxy Note 7 FE that were responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
 

UK: Indian anti-hunger activist receives Young Leaders Award from Queen

The award recognising the 25-year-old's exceptional work towards solving hunger and malnutrition in India was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: LinkedIn)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump hosts Moon Jae-In at White House, sees 'many options' on NorthKorea

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Indian-American held for injuring ex-wife, killing her husband

Sayantan Ghose, 41, was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico on Thursday (Representational image).

Pentagon asked to work closely with India in maritime domain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of United States of America, Donald Trump at the Joint Press Statement at White House, in Washington DC. (Photo: AP)

Washington approves USD 1.42 billion arms sale to Taiwan; China fumes

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Photo: AP)

US plans to sell Taiwan about $1.42 billion in arms

The US is legally obligated to sell weapons to Taiwan for its self-defence. (Photo: Representational/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham