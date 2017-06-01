World, America

Message to Russians: Hillary Clinton’s quip on Trump’s 'covfefe'

AP
Published Jun 1, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 8:30 am IST
She suggested that Trump and his allies were using social media to divert Americans' attention from the Russia probe.
Clinton faulted US President Trump as he seemed close to pulling the US out of the landmark Paris climate accord. (Photo: File)
 Clinton faulted US President Trump as he seemed close to pulling the US out of the landmark Paris climate accord. (Photo: File)

Los Angeles: Hillary Clinton has a hunch about President Donald Trump and his mysterious tweet about "covfefe."

"I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians," the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate quipped Wednesday.

The former first lady and New York senator later turned more serious during an interview at a conference hosted by tech blog Recode.

She suggested that Trump and his allies were using Twitter and other social media to sidetrack Americans' attention from the investigations into the influence of Russia during the presidential campaign or the Republican health care bill. "You can't let Trump and his allies be a diversion. They are a threat," Clinton said at the event near Los Angeles.

"They want to influence your reality," she added. "And that ... is what we're up against and we can't let that go unanswered, whether it's on Twitter, Facebook or anywhere else."

Trump tweeted shortly before 10:30 am IST that "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet ended there.

Clinton talked at length about Russian involvement in the 2016 contest, referring to US intelligence assessments that Russia not only meddled in the election but did so to help Trump defeat Clinton.

With multiple investigations underway, she asked, "How did they know what messages to deliver? Who told them? Who were they coordinating with, or colluding with?" To pull it off, Russians would have needed to be "guided by Americans," she added later.

In other remarks, she faulted Trump as he seemed close to pulling the United States out of the landmark Paris climate accord.

To back out, she said, would be "throwing out the economic opportunities that being part of the Paris agreement provide for the United States." She called it "totally incomprehensible."

Tags: hillary clinton, donald trump, covfefe
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

Related Stories

The tweet, sent at 9:36 am IST, was favourited nearly 10,000 times in one minute and drew ridicule of online Trump critics. (Photo: AP)

Twitter in splits at President Trump’s use of ‘covfefe’ in tweet

Meme's and jibes began flying around wondering what on earth could a 'covfefe' actually mean.
31 May 2017 3:24 PM
The political action committee (PAC) will be launched as soon as next week with minimum staff. (Photo: File)

Hillary Clinton to support anti-Trump groups through political action committee

Clinton's PAC will be designed to lift politicians and groups that energise the anti-Trump resistance campaign.
05 May 2017 2:50 PM
Hillary Clinton (FIle Photo)

Hillary Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia, herself for 2016 loss

Clinton said she's been going through the "painful" process of reliving the 2016 contest while writing a book.
03 May 2017 9:31 AM
Hillary Clinton said she had no plans to run for office again. (Photo: AFP)

‘Misogyny played role in US presidential poll loss’: Hillary Clinton

The vastly experienced Clinton won the popular vote, but lost the crucial Electoral College to Donald Trump.
07 Apr 2017 6:57 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi had a busy Tuesday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various locations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti, Sonakshi, John, Aditya, others put stylish foot forward
Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Konkona Sen Sharma's debut directorial 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Konkona Sen Sharma hosts a screening of her film A Death in the Gunj
Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan shot for an episode to promote their film 'Tubelight' on the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman has a gala time with kids as he promotes Tubelight on reality show
Amitabh Bachchan launched the 'Darwaza Band' campaign against open defecation for the Maharashtra Government in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Darwaza Band: Big B launches campaign against open defecation
Bollywood stars were snapped arriving for the screenings of the films 'Baywatch' and Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, other stars, watch Priyanka's Baywatch and Konkona's directorial
Rana Daggubati and several other stars from the South film industry were present at the award ceremony for the short films section of the SIIMA Awards held in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, other stars felicitate winners at SIIMA awards
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA reveals details about its first mission to 'Touch the Sun'

The Parker Solar Probe is set to orbit within 3.9 million miles of the sun's surface, where temperatures exceed 2,500 Fahrenheit (1,377 Celsius) (Photo: AFP)
 

4,000-year-old burial site discovered in UK

4,000-year-old henge monument in United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter | Realm of History)
 

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says her cab is waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Parupalli Kashyap slams ‘ridiculous scheduling and refereeing’ at Thailand Open

Parupalli Kashyap's match was the last of the opening day and it was scheduled after 12am with his second round match to be held at 12pm the next day. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA's partner 'absolutely convinced' aliens living on Earth

You don't have to go anywhere. It's just like right under people's noses, said Robert Bigelow, one of NASA's partners. (Representational image)
 

Video: German church has a Robot Priest that grants automated blessings

The metallic-bodied robot has a screen that asks people about the blessings they want and then raises its hands and smiles just like the priest does. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Feeling insulted, Mexican magnate to market 'Trump' toilet paper

Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing 'Trump' brand toilet paper. (Photo: AP)

Trump had a 'historic' trip to Middle East and Europe: White House

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)

Trump, German Chancellor Merkel 'get along very well': White House

Spicer described Trump's personal relationship with Merkel as excellent. (Photo: AP/File)

Putting together a holistic solution to defeat ISIS: White House

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Belgian PM suffers hearing loss as Princess Astrid fires shot near him

Belgium PM Michel Michel Charles has been suffering hearing loss since a starter pistol, signaling the beginning of the race, was fired near his left ear. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham