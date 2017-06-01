World, America

Feeling insulted, Mexican magnate to market 'Trump' toilet paper

AP
Published Jun 1, 2017, 8:11 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 8:11 am IST
The toilet paper will be marketed under slogans like ‘Softness without borders’ and ‘This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for.’
Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing 'Trump' brand toilet paper. (Photo: AP)
Mexico City: A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans.

Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing "Trump" brand toilet paper. It's marketed under the slogans "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for."

Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump's company trademarks in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services. But the Trump Organisation didn't bother to cover what's referred to in Spanish as "hygienic paper."

Battaglia's trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.
Packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later this year.

A lawyer for the Trump Organisation did not respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment.

Tags: donald trump, antonio battaglia, trump organisation
Location: Mexico, México

