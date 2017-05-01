World, America

US: Delta Airlines' pilot slaps woman passenger during scuffle

PTI
Published May 1, 2017, 7:52 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 9:11 am IST
The incident happened on April 21 when passengers were deboarding a flight in Atlanta in the US.
A Delta employee handed over the recording to a supervisor later. (FIle Photo)
 A Delta employee handed over the recording to a supervisor later. (FIle Photo)

New York: A Delta Airlines pilot slapped a woman who was fighting with a fellow passenger as he tried to break up a fight between them in the aircraft, according to a media report.

The incident happened on April 21 when passengers were deboarding a flight in Atlanta in the US and two women got in a physical altercation.

A nearly 30-second recording shows one woman throw a piece of clothing at another woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, New York Daily reported.

The women begin shoving each other, knocking bystanders out of the way - almost toppling a woman in a wheelchair.

The two begin to roll on the ground of the jetway and pull each other's hair before the pilot intervenes, striking one woman in the face then walking away, the report said.

A Delta employee handed over the recording to a supervisor later.

The airline suspended the pilot as soon as it found out about the video. He returned to work after investigators found "his actions deescalated an altercation," a Delta spokesman said.

Tags: delta airlines, atlanta international airport, pilot
Location: United States, New York, New York

Lifestyle Gallery

Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Colombia: Residential building collapse kills 20

(Photo: AP/Representational)

'Mr President, we are not fake news': American media hits back at Trump

White House Correspondents' President Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters, lower left, looks as on journalists Bob Woodward, left, and Carl Bernstein, approach the podium to address the association's dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Trump invites president Duterte to White House for talks on US-Philippines alliance

The White House said Trump

On Trump’s 100th day, protesters demand action on climate change

Participants in the Peoples Climate March say they're objecting to Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things. (Photo: AP)

I don't think anybody has done what we did in 100 days: Donald Trump

Donald Trump's 100th day events were set in a politically important state that he won with 48 percent of the vote. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham