‘America against hate in any form’: Trump condemns Kansas shooting

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2017, 7:45 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 8:33 am IST
In his maiden US Congress address, Donald Trump vows to destroy ISIS; announces to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Washington: In his maiden speech to the US Congress, Donald Trump condemned the shooting of an Indian engineer in Kansas and said hate of all types are to be condemned.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in the shooting by US Navy veteran Adam Purinton at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, last Wednesday. Two others, including Indian engineer Alok Madasani and an American national, who tried to intervene to stop the shooting, were injured in the attack.

The President has also pushed to country's citizens first with his 'Buy American, Hire American' strategy and has called for the repeal of Obamacare.

During a turbulent first 40 days in office, Trump has put homeland security front and centre -- proposing immigration bans, border walls and a roughly 10 percent budget boost in national security.

Here are the highlights:

  • We know America is better off with less conflict.

  • My job is not to represent the world, it is to represent the United States of America.

  • We expect our partners, whether middle-east or other, to pay their share of the military expenses.

  • But to create this future, we must work with - not against - the men and women of law enforcement.

  • Every American child should be able to grow up in a safe community, to attend a great school, & to have access to a high-paying job.

  • President Trump calls on lawmakers to ensure paid family leave.

  • I am calling upon members of both parties to pass an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth

  • Those seeking to enter a country ought to be able to support themselves financially.

  • Education is the civil rights issue of our time.

  • An incredible young woman is among us who inspires us. Today is 'rare disease' day and we have a survivor present here in Megan Crowley. Diagnosed with Pompe disease at 15 months, she was not expected to live past 5. On receiving this news, her dad fought with everything he had. He founded a company to find a cure. Today she is 20 and a sophomore at Notre Dame.

  • True love for our people requires us to find common ground, to advance the common good.

  • Democrats and Republicans should get together and unite for the good of our country, and for the good of the American people.

  • Obamacare is collapsing and we must act decisively to protect all Americans.

  • Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare.

  • It is time to give Americans the freedom to buy health insurance across state lines.

  • Buy American, hire American.

  • US spent 6 trillion dollars while our own infrastructure was crumbling. We could have rebuilt our country twice, maybe thrice if we had people who could negotiate.

  • We will work together with Democrats to achieve an outcome that has been out of reach for years.

  • I am not going to let America and its great companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer.

  • Countries like Australia among others have a merit–based immigration system.

  • ISIS kills Muslims, Christians, people from all faiths. We vow to destroy it with help of our allies including in Muslim world.

  • We are also taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism.

  • We will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border.

  • We will increase wages, help the unemployed, make it safer for communities and save billions of dollars.

  • In alliance with Candian prime minister Trudeau, a council has been formed to help women entrepreneurs.

  • I will not allow the mistakes of recent decades past to define the course of our future.

  • America must put its own citizens first, because only then can we truly make America great again.

  • We have left our own borders open for anyone to cross while we defended the borders of other nations.

  • Surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp.What we are witnessing today is renewal of American spirit.

  • We condemn hate in all its ugly forms, the threats targeting Jewish centres and the Kansas shooting

  • The president also condemned the shooting of an Indian engineer, an incident that has raised several questions about hate crime and safety of Indians in America.

