World, America

Malaysian court charges two women with Kim Jong Nam murder

AFP
Published Mar 1, 2017, 9:02 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 9:40 am IST
Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam face death penalty if they found guilty.
Detained Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, left, and detained Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong. (Photo: AP)
 Detained Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, left, and detained Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur: Two women were charged on Wednesday with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, after his assassination at a Malaysian airport last month.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, were surrounded by a heavy police presence as they were charged in a Kuala Lumpur court over the February 13 killing.

Siti, wearing a red T-shirt, was brought in first to hear the murder charge read out before being taken away. Huong, also dressed casually, then heard the charge in Vietnamese.

The handcuffed women were both told they faced the death penalty if found guilty.

Neither woman was asked to enter a plea and their trial is not expected to begin for several months.

The suspects, who claim they thought they were merely taking part in a prank video, remained composed throughout the brief hearing.

However, Huong looked nervous as she strained her head to look around the courtroom.

Police accuse the pair of having wiped the VX nerve agent into Kim's face at Kuala Lumpur airport. The deadly poison is classed as a weapon of mass destruction and banned around the world.

The suspects were brought to the isolated courthouse on the outskirts of the capital under intense security, and bundled into the building through a media scrum.

More than 100 heavily armed police wearing balaclavas and wielding automatic weapons had secured the entrance to the court.

Tags: prison, poison, murder, crime, kim jong nam murder, kim jong nam assassination

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahavir Phogat slams Javed Akhtar for ‘hardly literate’ jibe in support of Gurmehar

Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose role was played by Aamir Khan in 'Dangal,' hit back at Javed Akhtar for his tweet.
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurabh Tiwary booed as his hundred disallows MS Dhoni to bat

MS Dhoni returned on the field during the customary handshake after the win and walked midway on to the boundary rope near the spectators and waved at them. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA plans Sun mission to probe its atmosphere

NASA has designed a 11.4 centimetres carbon-composite shield, which is designed to withstand temperatures outside the spacecraft of 1,370 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Applied Physics Laboratory)
 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US risks becoming a one party system, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

Obama behind leaks: US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s top aide Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges in the Oval Office. Ms Conway came under fire for casually kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office with Twitteratis berating her for lack of respect. (Photo: AFP)

US: Woman poisons, burns 5-year-old son; gets 50 years in jail

An autopsy revealed Daniel died of a Diphenhydramine overdose in 2015 after prosecutors say Shafeirad forced him to swallow medication containing the antihistamine.(Representational Image)

Pennsylvania nurse recorded videos of naked patients: police

Lower Makefield police say 45-year-old James Close, of Abington, who works at Penn Medicine Dermatology, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a 17-year-old patient noticed a phone on the ground had been recording her while naked.

Pentagon delivers draft plan to defeat ISIS to White House

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham