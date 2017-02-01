World, America

US: Father-son duo who raped, enslaved teen sentenced to life in prison

AP
Published Feb 1, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Officers found leg irons in the basement along with a bucket the girl said she used as a toilet, according to a police report.
Jurors found Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering. (Photo: Lucas COunty Corrections Centre)
 Jurors found Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering. (Photo: Lucas COunty Corrections Centre)

Toledo, Ohio: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage stepdaughter who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.

Jurors found Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

Both men had denied abusing the girl, who is now 14, and a nine-year-old girl who also testified that she had been sexually abused by the father and son.

Esten Ciboro, who along with his father served as his own attorney, told jurors during his closing argument Friday that they needed to do the right thing and 'reunite this family and end their suffering.'

Lucas County Judge Linda Jennings sentenced Timothy Ciboro to life without parole while his son received 68 years to life.

'You two are the most depraved, demented and evil people I've ever seen,' the judge said.

The older girl testified earlier this week that she was forced to stay in the basement for varying lengths of time as punishment or when the men left the house and that she was allowed out to shower or use the restroom.

Officers found leg irons in the basement along with a bucket the girl said she used as a toilet, according to a police report.

The girl, whose mother was living in Las Vegas at the time, said she was left to live in the house with the men at age 7 when her mother moved away.

She said she was treated more harshly than the younger girl and a boy who lived in the house, and that her punishment for wetting the bed worsened from being spanked, to being locked in a bathroom to being chained in the basement.

Police arrested the men last May after the older girl escaped and was found outside a downtown office building more than a mile away.

The two men questioned the older girl after she described the abuse and being shackled by the ankle to a support beam in the darkened room.

At one point during her testimony on Tuesday, she told Timothy Ciboro to stop referring to himself as her dad. 'You didn't treat me like a dad,' she said to Ciboro, who is not her biological father.

'You think I like punishing you?' Ciboro responded.

'I would say the sexual touching you enjoyed,' answered the girl.

At a pretrial hearing, Timothy Ciboro successfully argued that he should be able to bring a Bible into court, saying it was 'the only law book that matters'.

'There's a great deal of strategy in Scripture and I use those strategies in everything I do,' he told the judge, according to the Toledo Blade.

Tags: rape, imprisonment, abuse, human rights, crime, timothy ciboro
Location: United States, Ohio, Toledo

Lifestyle Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Next iOS update will kill your old iPhone games, apps

Apple’s iOS 11 will have a major change and will completely shift to a 64-bit operating system.
 

Moved by the plight of blind people, Hrithik Roshan secretly pledged his eyes!

Hrithik in a still from the film 'Kaabil'.
 

England’s Ben Stokes to suffer huge financial loss if he plays in IPL

Virat Kohli has told the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management to bring out the cash register to sign the Englishman. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ramiz Raja trolled over his tweet on Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Australian Open final

Ramiz Raja was at the receiving end of Twitter trolls after he expressed his disappointment of no TV channels showing Roger Federer versus Rafael Nadal Australian Open final. (Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board)
 

Dutch experiment with 'Tinder for orangutans'

After seeing the photos, the monkeys have to push a button on the screen to measure their capacity for reaction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai': Salman and Jackie Chan have a message for you

Upon arriving in Mumbai, the actor paid Salman Khan a visit along with his film’s co-star Sonu Sood.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Viva Mexico!’: Trump wall awakens Mexican patriotism

People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City.(Photo: AFP)

Indonesian women seeking to become ISIS suicide bombers: study

Members of police bomb squad examine the surrounding area near where a suicide bomber blew himself up at the local police headquarters in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

Only a third of Americans think Trump's travel ban will make them more safe

Trump has pushed back against critics who say the travel ban targets Muslims. (Photo: AFP)

Trump’s immigration order hit with new legal challenges; 2 cities sue govt

Demonstrators gathered outside of The United States Supreme Court. (Photo: AFP)

No Americans will be targeted in terror strikes: White House

White House press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House briefing. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham