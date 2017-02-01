World, America

Trump's immigration ban to impact Silicon Valley, tech firms to challenge order

AFP
Published Feb 1, 2017, 7:32 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 7:32 am IST
More than 20 firms from the sector were expected to attend a meeting to discuss legal options on the ban.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington, United StatesA broad coalition of US technology firms has begun planning a joint legal strategy challenging President Donald Trump's executive order barring refugees and many Muslims from American soil, sources say.

More than 20 firms from the sector were expected to attend a meeting to discuss legal options on the ban, which was expected to have a large impact on Silicon Valley and other tech firms that employ thousands of immigrants.

"It's still very early, but the strategy would probably be similar to the San Bernardino iPhone briefs," said one tech sector employee familiar with talks on the condition of anonymity.

The source was referring to the coalition which fought a US government order which would have forced Apple to weaken iPhone security to inspect a handset used by one of the shooters in a deadly attack in Southern California in December 2015.

Participating in the talks were Google parent Alphabet, Netflix, Airbnb and Twitter, the source indicated.

Other firms invited or participating include Adobe Systems, Dropbox, Etsy, Mozilla, Pinterest, Reddit, Salesforce, Yelp, SpaceX and Zynga, according to the source.

The talks included "several" member companies of a Washington-based technology policy association, according to a separate source.

Trump's order has provoked widespread outrage, including from technology firms, with executives from Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Netflix expressing concerns over the ban.

The executive order, signed Friday, suspends the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days, and for the next three months bars visas for travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Flurry of lawsuits

Several lawsuits have been filed over the order, and judges in several jurisdictions have blocked some elements of the directive.

In Washington state, Expedia and Amazon filed comments supporting a challenge by the state's attorney general, Bob Ferguson.

Amazon stated it had 49 employees born in one of the countries identified in the Trump order and seven who have received job offers from the tech giant.

"We reached out to impacted Amazon employees and dependents and recommended that they refrain from travel outside of the United States until further notice," the statement said.

Since Friday, several technology firms and associations have criticized the order and warned it could harm the competitiveness of US tech firms.

Microsoft said in a statement Tuesday it would "continue to work directly with employees and their families affected by the executive order, including providing them with legal and other assistance."

Ed Black of the Computer & Communications Industry Association said that the "hasty executive order is unlikely to achieve the desired goal and instead damages the principles that make this country a place immigrants aspire to work."

Linda Moore of TechNet, another industry group, said the measures "create considerable uncertainty in our nation's immigration system and will adversely impact technology workers who live and work in our nation," and added that the group "opposes all discrimination, including on the basis of race, religion, and country of origin."

Gary Shapiro of the Consumer Technology Association said that "blocking access en masse of employees of US companies who are lawful visa and green card holders based on religion or national origin raises constitutional issues, hurts our nation -- both morally and economically -- and runs counter to our country's longstanding values."

Tags: technology firms, donald trump, travel ban, ban on immigrants
Location: United States, Washington

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware! Hungry lions on the prowl at Bannerghatta Biological park

In fact, the protective metal fence that keeps animals in the forest area is not erected all along the road.
 

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.
 

Jaitley to take questions from Twitterati after budget

Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 

Watch: Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi dances with none other than Ranveer!

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Azhar Ali doesn't deserve to be Pakistan captain: Moin Khan

Pakistan are currently sitting at the eighth position in the ICC ODI Rankings with 89 points - two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin shuts down the troll asking him ‘to learn’ from Moeen Ali

R Ashwin gave a fitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to learn from Moeen Ali. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

H1B visa bill packs salary hike shocker

A woman of Iranian origin cries as she waits for word on relatives at Los Angeles’ airport. (Photo: AFP)

Boy Scouts of America to have transgenders

The US Boy Scouts has relied on birth certificates to determine eligibility for its single-gender programmes

Trump’s comments on Kate sunbathing topless set stage for awkward UK visit

Trump taking steps to defeat ISIS: White House

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

SC to hear Sahara refund case on Feb 6

File photo of Sahara group chief Subrata Roy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham