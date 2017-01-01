World, America

US lawmaker who voted against domestic abuse held for beating up wife

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Corley told police his wife thought he was cheating on her, and he pushed her away when she attempted to strike him.
Washington: A US lawmaker has been arrested for punching his wife in the face and pointing a gun at her after a 911 call recording emerged in which his children can be heard screaming "just stop, Daddy".

Republican representative from South Carolina Chris Corley, who recently voted for legislation toughening punishments for domestic violence, was arrested on Tuesday on felony charges of first-degree domestic violence and pointing weapons at a person.

According to the warrants, 36-year-old Corley, in the presence of an 8-year-old child, caused "physical harm and injury" to his wife by "striking her about the head and face with a closed fist after threatening to kill the victim, point a handgun at the victim causing her to fear for her life."

Aiken City dispatch was alerted after receiving the first 911 phone call on Monday in which piercing screams of children begging Corley to "just stop" were heard.

"Just stop Daddy. Just stop...Daddy, why are you doing this?" can be heard in the recording released to the 'Aiken Standard' newspaper.

"Please stop. Stop. Please stop, Chris. Just stop daddy, just stop. Chris, please stop. Daddy. Please help. Please Chris. Chris," it said.

After several attempts to get Chris' 37-year-old wife on the phone, the dispatcher called Aiken county dispatch, saying, "I had a caller, sounded like children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop," the report said.

In a second call, a woman identified by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office as Corley's mother-in-law tells a dispatcher, "he beat his wife and he's threatening to kill himself."

Corley told police his wife thought he was cheating on her, and he pushed her away when she attempted to strike him.

The attorney is known for his efforts to keep the Confederate flag flying outside the South Carolina state house.

Corley was released on a $20,000 bond and could face up to 15 years in jail if convicted of both charges.

