No computer is safe, use snail mail: Donald Trump

West Palm Beach: President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private.
Trump spoke to reporters briefly before his annual New Year's bash at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
He says that, if you have something important, you should "write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I'll tell you what - no computer is safe. I don't care what they say."
Trump has been reluctant to accept allegations by US intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the US election through hacking.
Trump says that he knows a lot about hacking and that it's "a very hard thing to prove."
Hundreds of club members and their guests are joining Trump to ring in the new year.