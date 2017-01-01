World, America

No computer is safe, use snail mail: Donald Trump

AP
Published Jan 1, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 8:46 am IST
Trump says that he knows a lot about hacking and that it's "a very hard thing to prove."
US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

West Palm Beach: President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private.

Trump spoke to reporters briefly before his annual New Year's bash at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

He says that, if you have something important, you should "write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I'll tell you what - no computer is safe. I don't care what they say."

Trump has been reluctant to accept allegations by US intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the US election through hacking.

Trump says that he knows a lot about hacking and that it's "a very hard thing to prove."

Hundreds of club members and their guests are joining Trump to ring in the new year.

Tags: donald trump, cyber security, right to privacy, us presidential election
Location: United States, Florida

Lifestyle Gallery

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only.
 

Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience

A still from the film.
 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Video: Obamas' first night at the White House

US President Barack Obama at the White House (Photo: Twitter/The White House)

Russia, brushing off Obama, looks to friendlier Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: File)

Winter storm socks US New England region, snaps power lines

Residents clear snow from their driveways in South Berwick, Maine. (Photo: AP)

US man stabs stepdaughter after she asks for food, sets body on fire

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)

UN chief Ban Ki-moon bids colleagues, staff farewell

Ban Ki-moon United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, poses for a selfie photo with one of his staff members on his last day at the UN headquarters. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham