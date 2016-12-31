World, Africa

Boko Haram leader urges fighters to kill, slaughter and abduct

Contrary to the Nigerian Government’s claims, the militant group’s leader has resurfaced in a new video, announcing he is well and alive.
File photo of Leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau. (Photo: AP)
Maiduguri: Boko Haram's leader is urging his fighters to "kill, slaughter and abduct ... and detonate bombs everywhere," in a new video that denies the Nigerian government claims that his Islamic extremist group has been crushed.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared last week that soldiers had driven Boko Haram from its last forest enclave, with fighters on the run and no place to hide.

On the contrary, Abubakar Shekau in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday announcing that he is "well and alive."

Nigeria's military claimed they seized Shekau's Quran in an assault on Boko Haram's last hideout in the northeastern Sambisa Forest - wanting to indicate that he was on the run.

The military has at least three times in the past claimed to have killed Shekau, only to have him reappear in a video.

Tags: boko haram, abubakar shekau

