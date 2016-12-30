World, Africa

Boko Haram teaches child soldiers as young as 13 how to rape hostages

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2016, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 12:20 pm IST
The reports came after Boko Haram's elusive leader disputed the army’s claim that they had been routed from Sambisa Forest.
Over 200 girls were captured from the northeast Nigeria town of Chibok in April 2014 by Boko Haram militants. (Photo: Videograb/file)
Abuja: Boko Haram is teaching its child soldiers as young as 13, how to rape hostages, it has been revealed.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the fighters allegedly told the child recruits that they would ‘have fun’ at the end of their conquests, in an apparent reference to the sexual exploitation of the hostages they would conquer after the attack.

Senior fighters spent two days teaching the children how to rape their hostages, and were told not to allow women to 'overpower' them.

The claims, made by a child soldier only identified as Ahmed, comes in the wake of the militant group issuing a video statement, claiming that they were not crushed and will fight on until Islamic State was imposed in northern Nigeria.

One of the victims who escaped the clutches of the dreaded list, told the Daily Beast that she was raped 'little boys' so little, that she could have fended them off on any other normal situation. 

“One looked like a 13-year-old having sex for the first time. But he succeeded because he had a gun,” she reportedly said.

The group has reportedly turned to recruitment of child soldiers in an attempt to rebound after the terrible losses they suffered at the hands of Nigerian military last year.    

The Boko Haram fighters fleeing an attack on their base by the Nigerian military have also used hostage women and children, taken as hostage from Nigeria’s Chibok, as human shields, the report claimed.

The reports come in the wake of Boko Haram's elusive leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video on Thursday to dispute a claim that the jihadist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.

"We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree," Shekau said in the 25-minute video, flanked by masked armed fighters.

The government in Abuja and the military have frequently claimed victories against the Islamic State group affiliate but access to the epicentre of the conflict is strictly controlled.

That has made independent verification of official statements about victories virtually impossible.

Attacks have meanwhile continued, making claims of defeating Boko Haram questionable despite undoubted progress in pushing back the group.

The Boko Haram's insurgency has killed at least 20,000 and forced some 2.6 million others to flee their homes since 2009.

The violence has sparked a dire humanitarian crisis in the region, with thousands of children facing the risk of famine and starvation.

Tags: sambisa forest, chibok girls, boko haram

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli denies engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma

We are not getting engaged and if we were going to, we would not hide, said Virat Kohli clarifying the speculation of his engagement with Anushka Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rishi compares Jonty Rhodes naming kid India to Saifeena's Taimur, Twitter erupts

Rishi is known for being outspoken and blunt on his social media platforms.
 

Watch: Cricketer Sachin Baby announces marriage with Anna Chandy on a cricket field

While Sachin Baby plays for Kerala in Ranji Trophy and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, Anna Chandy is a BDS graduate. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Video: Owner drags lifeless dog, dumps her at shelter

Hope will soon be sent to a foster home (Photo: Facebook)
 

Amid ban on Pak artistes, video of Mahira Khan taking a dig at India goes viral

There had been widespread agitation over Pakistani artists working in India post the Uri terror attacks, which eventually culminated in a blanket ban.
 

Video: Teenager slaps, punches Pakistan lawmaker during event

While talking to media outside Jala Baba Auditorium, the boy said he took the revenge of General (Retired) Saleem Rana and Pakistan Army's insult by Jadoon's acquaintances during the funeral prayers of three persons killed few days ago.(Photo: Video grab)
