After Trump’s new regulation, Iraqi family barred from flying to US

AFP
Published Jan 28, 2017, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 8:28 pm IST
The family had American visas and reserved seats on EgyptAir flight, but were informed that they can’t board the flight.
Cairo: An Iraqi family was barred from flying from Cairo to New York today after US President Donald Trump signed an order restricting arrivals from seven Muslim countries, airport officials said.

The husband, wife and two children, who had American visas and reserved seats on an EgyptAir flight, were informed that they could not board because of the new regulation, the officials said.

Trump yesterday signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

EgyptAir representatives did not immediately respond to phone calls, and the airline's website did not provide updated travel advice for the United States.

