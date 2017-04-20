World, Africa

Video: Flight engine catches fire, passengers chant prayers, sob mid air in Nigeria

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 20, 2017, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
Commending them for being professional, passengers said crew helped them and asked them to remain calm during the incident.
Thick smoke filled the plane’s cabin for at least 20 minutes (Photo: Screengrab)
 Thick smoke filled the plane’s cabin for at least 20 minutes (Photo: Screengrab)

Lagos: Passengers in a flight in Nigeria sobbed and chanted prayers after a technical glitch in the plane’s engines allegedly caused it to catch fire and fill with smoke.

According to a report in Daily Mail, a video showed chaos in the cabin of an Aero Contractors flight as thick smoke filled the plane’s cabin for at least 20 minutes, forcing authorities to make an emergency landing in Abuja.

Minutes after take off, the plane started wobbling in the air due to technical glitches and thick smoke started erupting from the plane’s engine, the report said.

Recounting the horror, passenger Ishaq Akintola claimed: “We saw smoke outside the plane, probably coming from the engine compartment”.

Akintola further said: “The whole plane was thrown into commotion. People screamed, some fainted. Prayers upon prayers were offered. Some shouted Allah, others Jesus”.

Commending them for being professional, passengers said crew helped them and asked them to remain calm during the incident.

Speaking to the media, an Aero Contractors official said, “There was depressurisation in the aircraft cabin, leading to the dropping of oxygen masks”.

Tags: aero contractors flight, technical glitch
Location: Nigeria, Lagos, Lagos

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

As many as 167 students of Grades VI to XI put in a four-hour effort to create the effect with 2.35 lakh cups in four different colours arranging in a 981 sq-metre area to depict the missile man's face. (Photo: File)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
 

Images of Syrian photographer carrying injured child, breaking down go viral

The photographer is being praised on social media (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook’s 2017 F8 Developer Conference: in a nutshell!

The company wants to shift its image from “your average social media site” to “the place to be for the best social experience”.
 

Snake hanging off luggage rack on train terrifies commuters in Australia

The snake was a non-venomous one (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Nigerian police arrest, charge 53 for attending gay wedding

(Photo: Twitter/Representational)

UN says 16 staff members freed by South Sudan refugees

(Photo: AP/Representational)

South Sudan refugees in eastern Congo take 13 UN mission agents hostage

(Photo: Representational/AP)

97 migrants go missing off Libya

Libya has become a key departure point for migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

Africa: 20 killed in fire at Muslim spiritual retreat in Senegal

Strong winds and makeshift shelters allowed the fire to spread, though the cause of the fire was not immediately known. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham