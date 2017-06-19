World, Africa

At least 4 assailants killed after Mali tourist resort attack: Minister

AFP
Published Jun 19, 2017, 7:25 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 7:28 am IST
"We have recovered the bodies of two attackers who were killed", Salif Traore told journalists.
Fire can be seen by the swimming pool of the Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali (Photo: AP)
 Fire can be seen by the swimming pool of the Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali (Photo: AP)

Bamako: Four assailants have been killed by security forces in Mali after an attack on a tourist resort popular with foreigners close to the capital Bamako, the country's security minister said late Sunday.

"We have recovered the bodies of two attackers who were killed", Salif Traore told journalists, adding that they were "searching for the bodies of two others", without specifying if any more were on the run.

"We were able to rescue nearly 36 guests and workers from the resort", including around 15 French nationals and a similar number of Malians.

The assault on the Kangaba Le Campement resort, an "ecolodge" run by a Frenchman, is the latest in a series of high-profile assaults by jihadists in north and west Africa targeting locals and tourists. In March 2016, at least 14 civilians and two special forces troops were killed when gunmen stormed the Ivorian beach resort of Grand-Bassam, which was claimed by Al-Qaeda's North African affiliate Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

Tags: mali attack, al-qaeda

Related Stories

United Nations armored personnel vehicles are stationed with an ambulance outside Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Gunmen attack resort in Mali's capital, killing 2

More than 30 people managed to escape though at least two people were killed, authorities said.
19 Jun 2017 6:50 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From 162/7 vs Sri Lanka to ICC Champions Trophy triumph, how Pakistan turned the tide

From being on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament to clinching the title, Pakistan made a stunning turnaround to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. (Photo: AP)
 

New tech can wirelessly charge electric cars, smartphones

The goal would be to reduce accidents and dramatically improve the flow of traffic while lowering greenhouse gas emissions. (representational image)
 

India come crashing down against Pak in ICC Champions Trophy final

While Fakhar Zaman will long be remembered for his fantastic hundred in the final, it was Mohammed Amir, who dashed India’s hopes of chasing down a big total in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval. (Photo: AP)
 

Dog serves at Orlando airport for 5 years; honoured with retirement party

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media. (Photo: Twitter/Orlando Intl Airport)
 

Delhi man inspired by Yoga swallows metal plates, tubelights

The things remained in his stomach for nine years (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: SRK’s Harry confides in Anushka’s Sejal that he is a lecherous man!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the teaser.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Somali survivors tell of restaurant siege by rebels; 31 dead

Many of the 31 victims were killed at point-blank range, Hussein said. Nearly 40 other people were wounded. (Photo: AP)

Kenya: At least 10 missing after building collapses

Rescuers work at the site of a building collapse in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday. Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome said Tuesday that at least 10 people had been reported missing after the collapse Monday night. (Photo: AP)

ISIS urges followers to attack in Russia, Middle East, Asia, West during Ramadan

ISIS militants. (Photo: Representational)

Tunisians stage protest, demand right to eat, drink during Ramadan

One man openly smoking a cigarette -- this is also deemed unacceptable during Ramadan daylight hours -- held a placard in French that asked:

Somalia: 14 civilians dead in clash between soldiers over food aid

Thousands of people have been streaming into Baidoa and other Somali cities in search of food and support, overwhelming local and international aid agencies. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham