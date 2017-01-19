 LIVE !  :  Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni stabiliesd Indian innings after they lost quick three wickets early on. (Photo: BCCI) Live: Yuvraj Singh smashes century, India cross 200
 
Gangrape video of 16-year-old Somali girl goes viral, sparks outrage

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 19, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
The video clip shows the victim being stabbed, tortured and raped.
A video clip of the abuse, involving one of the 16-year-old girls, was leaked on various social media platforms, including Facebook. (Representational photo: file)
 A video clip of the abuse, involving one of the 16-year-old girls, was leaked on various social media platforms, including Facebook. (Representational photo: file)

Goldogob: The gangrape of a 16-year-old Somali girl has sparked outrage after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

According to a report in the Independent, six teenage boys forced two girls into a car, drove them to the outskirts of the Ethiopian town of Goldogob and sexually assault them in December last year. The report also stated that the attackers filmed the assault.

A video clip of the assault, involving one of the 16-year-old girls, was leaked on various social media platforms, including Facebook. The video clip shows the victim being stabbed, tortured and raped.

Following the attack, the victim was hospitalised for over a month due to severe injuries. Since her discharge from the hospital, her family fled the town because of the fear of being ostracised.

Somali police have arrested five people in connection with the case. However, the sixth accused is still on the run.

A GoFundMe page set up by a philanthropic organisation named Somali Faces has appealed to people to help rape victims and their family rebuild their lives. So far, the group has raised  £7,000 donation for this case.

Tags: gangrape, gangrape video, crime, sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape

