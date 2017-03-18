Zimbabwe: 4-year-old's eyes gouged out by stepmother for bed-wetting

A photograph has emerged to back the claim that the child was beaten up by his father's wife. (Representational Image)

Harare: In a horrifying incident, a four-year-old boy's eyes were gouged out by his stepmother for wetting the bed, it has been reported. The incident took place in Masvingo province in Central Zimbabwe.

According to a report in the Mirror, a photograph has emerged to back the claim that the child was beaten up by his father's wife.

The photograph shows the child sitting on the floor wearing blood-stained clothes with his eye sockets ruined.

The report also said that the woman confessed to the crime after being detained by the police. She also reportedly smiled and was heard saying, "He isn't my child."

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime. It is unclear whether the child's father was present during the time of the attack.