 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara has brought up his 11th Test ton and is leading India’s charge after Australia scored 451 runs batting first. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Pujara's hundred leads India's charge
 
World, Africa

Zimbabwe: 4-year-old's eyes gouged out by stepmother for bed-wetting

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 18, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
The incident took place in Masvingo province in Central Zimbabwe.
A photograph has emerged to back the claim that the child was beaten up by his father's wife. (Representational Image)
 A photograph has emerged to back the claim that the child was beaten up by his father's wife. (Representational Image)

Harare: In a horrifying incident, a four-year-old boy's eyes were gouged out by his stepmother for wetting the bed, it has been reported. The incident took place in Masvingo province in Central Zimbabwe.

According to a report in the Mirror, a photograph has emerged to back the claim that the child was beaten up by his father's wife.

The photograph shows the child sitting on the floor wearing blood-stained clothes with his eye sockets ruined.

The report also said that the woman confessed to the crime after being detained by the police. She also reportedly smiled and was heard saying, "He isn't my child."

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime. It is unclear whether the child's father was present during the time of the attack.

Tags: crime, toddler killed, murder
Location: Zimbabwe, Harare, Harare

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varun Dhawan disagrees with Kangana, says nepotism does not exist in Bollywood

Karan hit back at Kangana, saying that he did not know what Kangana meant by 'nepotism'.
 

Kapil Sharma is dating Ginni Chatrath, confesses to being hopelessly in love!

Kapil and Ginni
 

Qualcomm Snapdragon plans to stop ‘processors’

Qualcomm has a new explanation about the thought process behind the new name.
 

Racer Ashwin Sundar, wife charred to death in car crash in TN

The accident, reported to have taken place at 3.30 a.m. this morning, happened when Sundar and Niveditha, who lived in Alapakkam near Porur, were returning home after meeting a friend. (Photo: Ashwin Sundar Facebook)
 

Awkward photo-op: Trump snubs Angela Merkel's request for handshake

President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Pujara's hundred leads India's charge

Cheteshwar Pujara has brought up his 11th Test ton and is leading India’s charge after Australia scored 451 runs batting first. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Boko Haram's Abubakar Shekau reappears, criticises Cameroon 'lies'

Boko Haram's elusive leader Abubakar Shekau. (Photo: Videograb)

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)

Libya strongman launches offensive on oil terminals: spokesman

Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar

Egyptian ex-President Hosni Mubarak to be released from jail after 6 years

Many Egyptians who lived through Mubarak's rule view it as a period of autocracy and crony capitalism. (Photo: AP)

South African woman arrested for faking month-old daughter's kidnapping

A police search party with more than 100 officers, found one-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo after two days. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham