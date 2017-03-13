World, Africa

Death toll reaches 62 in Ethiopia landfill collapse

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Hundreds of waste-pickers work at the landfill every day, and others find cheap housing there.
Police officers are seen at the scene of a garbage landslide
 Police officers are seen at the scene of a garbage landslide

Addis Ababa: The death toll has reached 62 from the collapse of a mountain of trash at a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported today, as relatives waited for news of the dozens of people said to be missing.

It was not clear what caused Saturday night's collapse, though residents have said the dumping of trash had resumed there in recent months after protests at a newer landfill site.

Weeping mourners clutching photos of the dead lined the narrow roads around the Koshe landfill as police tried to block people from entering, while rescue and recovery work continued. Most of the dead are women and children.

Hundreds of waste-pickers work at the landfill every day, and others find cheap housing there. Many of the mud-and-stick houses were buried under the rubble, and about 54 people so far have received medical treatment, said Solomon Bussa, the chief of clinical services at the Alert Hospital where the injured have been taken.

One survivor, Mulate Debebe, told The Associated Press she had been bathing her two children Saturday evening at their home inside the landfill when disaster struck.

"First I heard a loud and scary sound outside, so I told my husband to go outside and check what that was," she said from a hospital bed. "Then the sound gets bigger and bigger so I tried to move out quickly, but I was caught up in the middle
of the rubble. The next thing I know was that I was in this hospital's bed.

"Now I don't know the fate of my children and my husband." Covering her face to hide her tears, she said she makes a living selling candles at a nearby church with her disabled husband.

"I lived at that place for the past 11 years and I've never seen anything like this," Mulate said of the landfill. "My legs are badly hurt. I'm not sure I will ever walk
again. And now I'm being told by nurses at this hospital to evacuate the emergency room. I don't where to go next."

An Addis Ababa city official, Dagmawit Moges, said a private funeral for some of the dead would be held later today. The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital's garbage for more than 50 years. Smaller collapses have occurred at Koshe or "dirty" in the local Amharic language in the past two years but only two or three people were killed, residents said.

Addis Ababa's mayor has vowed to relocate those living at the landfill, which officials say receives close to 300,000 tons of waste collected each year from the capital. Fana Broadcasting Corporate cited a city communication official, Dagmawit Moges, as saying 300 people had been relocated since the collapse.

Tags: massive garbage dump, fana broadcasting corporate

Entertainment Gallery

The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Nigeria's Buhari officially back to work: Presidency

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. (Photo: AP)

15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide

Police officers secure the perimeter at the scene of a garbage landslide, as excavators aid rescue efforts, on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

10,000 displaced as Cyclone pounds Madagascar, death toll rises to 5

The storm hit land in Madagascar's remote northeast on Tuesday (Representational Image)

People-smugglers kill 22 African migrants on Libya beach

Migrants rest on the sidewalk port of Tripoli they were rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of Tripoli, Libya. (Photo: AP)

South Africa revokes decision to leave International Criminal Court: UN

The exterior view of the headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham