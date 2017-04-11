World, Africa

Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian cargo ship, take crew member hostage

REUTERS
Published Apr 11, 2017, 8:32 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 8:41 am IST
The Al Kausar vessel was seized earlier this month, part of a sudden string of attacks by Somali pirates.
Pirates told Reuters they would keep the crew to use as bargaining chips for the freedom of pirates jailed in India. (File Photo)
 Pirates told Reuters they would keep the crew to use as bargaining chips for the freedom of pirates jailed in India. (File Photo)

Mogadishu: Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took the 11-member crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said.

The Al Kausar vessel was seized earlier this month, part of a sudden string of attacks by Somali pirates after years without a reported incident.

"We attacked the Indian ship and rescued it but the pirates took away the 11 crew. We rescued two crew and they went with nine crew into the hilly areas between El Hur and Hardheere," Mohamed Hashi Arabey, vice president of Galmudug state, told Reuters.

Galmudug is a federal state within the Horn of Africa country that operates its own security forces. The two crew were in a car that the pirates had to abandon after they were chased, Galmudug's vice president said.

Pirates told Reuters they would keep the crew to use as bargaining chips for the freedom of pirates jailed in India.

"We encouraged our friends to run away with the crew if they are attacked so that they exchange for the release of 117 pirates jailed in India," pirate Saiid said.

"We are ready to reinforce our friends so that Galmudug forces do not rescue the nine crew of the Indian ship."

Somali pirate attacks peaked with 237 in 2012 but then declined steeply after ship owners improved security measures and international naval forces stepped up patrols.

But this month has seen a new rash of attacks, with two ships captured and a third rescued by Indian and Chinese forces after the crew radioed for help and locked themselves in a safe room.

Residents of the Somali coastline say piracy has resumed after local authorities issued permits for foreign fishing vessels to fish in Somali waters. They say the foreign vessels have cut nets belonging to locals and run down small boats.

Tags: somali security forces, somali pirates, crew member hostage
Location: Somalia, Banaadir, Mogadishu

Lifestyle Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When ‘uniforms’ spiced up Osmania University

A rare photograph of students wearing the Deccani sherwani—a long coat in dark-colours along with a cap attending classes at Osmania University. This dress code was prevalent from 1918 well into the 1950’s. Women students wore salwar kameez and married women attending the university wore saris always covering their heads in keeping with the traditions.
 

Hyderabad still famous for its Urdu tag

Charminar
 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Egypt to ban burqa in public places, govt institutions, drafts bill

A number of restrictions have been placed on wearing the niqab in Egypt in recent years. (Photo: PTI)

Church bombing north of Egypt's capital kills 25, injures 71

The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. (Photo: Representational/DC)

More than 6,000 flee clashes between govt forces, rebels in South Sudan: UN

Uganda currently hosts more than 832,000 refugees from South Sudan, including over 270,000 in the Bidibidi refugee camp which in eight months has gone from an empty patch of land to the world's biggest refugee camp. (Photo: Representational/AP)

At least 17 dead as Zimbabwe bus crashes, bursts into flames

People were trapped in the bus and died before help could arrive. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Hours after Indian ship, Pakistani vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

This is the first time the force has given a location for the vessel. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham