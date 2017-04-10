World, Africa

After church bombings, Egypt's President declares three-month state of emergency

AFP
Published Apr 10, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 2:22 am IST
The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the church bombings in the Nile Delta cities of Alexandria and Tanta.
Relatives and onlookers gather outside a church after a bomb attack in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, Egypt. (Photo: AP)
 Relatives and onlookers gather outside a church after a bomb attack in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, Egypt. (Photo: AP)

Cairo: President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency in Egypt following twin church bombings that killed dozens of people in two cities today.

Sisi announced the "state of emergency for three months" in a defiant speech at the presidential palace after a meeting of the national defence council.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the church bombings in the Nile Delta cities of Alexandria and Tanta in which at least 44 people were killed.

Tags: egypt church bombing

Lifestyle Gallery

Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leander Paes should not sulk; Rohan Bopanna is No 1 doubles player: Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi had picked Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes to play against Uzbekistan and defended his decision. (Photo: PTI)
 

Davis Cup: India seal 4-1 win over Uzbekistan

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan outclassed Fayziev 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kerala bar builds maze near entrance to ensure it's 500 mts away from highway

The move comes after SC's decision (Photo: Facebook)
 

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Church bombing north of Egypt's capital kills 25, injures 71

The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. (Photo: Representational/DC)

More than 6,000 flee clashes between govt forces, rebels in South Sudan: UN

Uganda currently hosts more than 832,000 refugees from South Sudan, including over 270,000 in the Bidibidi refugee camp which in eight months has gone from an empty patch of land to the world's biggest refugee camp. (Photo: Representational/AP)

At least 17 dead as Zimbabwe bus crashes, bursts into flames

People were trapped in the bus and died before help could arrive. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Hours after Indian ship, Pakistani vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

This is the first time the force has given a location for the vessel. (Photo: AP)

Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria

The dog grappled with a suicide bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the animal as well. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham