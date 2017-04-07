World, Africa

South Africa in dock for failing to arrest Sudan's president Bashir

AFP
Published Apr 7, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Bashir remains in office and at large despite two international warrants for his arrest issued in 2009 and in 2010.
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (Photo: AP)
 Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (Photo: AP)

The Hague: South Africa will on Friday seek to defend its failure to arrest visiting Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir who is wanted on charges of genocide, at an unprecedented hearing before international war crimes judges.

It will be a humbling moment for Pretoria, one of the leading voices in the creation of the International Criminal Court, whose lawyers will be fending off accusations that it failed in its obligations to the tribunal.

To the frustration of the ICC's prosecutors, Bashir remains in office and at large despite two international warrants for his arrest issued in 2009 and in 2010.

He faces 10 charges, including three of genocide as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity in the western Darfur region.

The deadly conflict broke out in 2003 when ethnic minority groups took up arms against Bashir's Arab-dominated government, which launched a brutal counter-insurgency.

At least 300,000 people have since been killed and 2.5 million displaced in Darfur, the UN says. Several victims of the lingering conflict in the western Sudanese region, who now live in The Netherlands, will attend Friday's hearing which opens at 0730 GMT in the tribunal in The Hague.

Long wait for justice
The UN Security Council asked the ICC as long ago as 2005 to probe the crimes in Darfur where conditions remain "dire," according to Monica Feltz, executive director of the rights group, International Justice Project.

The 10 Darfurians who will watch the hearing are "hoping to see that their story is told, and that their voices are heard, and that the international community still cares," Feltz told AFP.

"They're been waiting for over eight years to see justice in this case," she added, voicing disappointment the victims were not granted permission to actually take part in the hearing.

The issue is centred on South Africa's refusal to arrest Bashir when he attended an African Union summit in Johannesburg in June 2015, insisting he had "head of state immunity" and allowing him instead to slip out of the country.

The judges will have to decide whether Pretoria violated its obligations under the court's founding Rome Statute by not arresting him and handing him over for trial.

South Africa insists it was caught on the horns of a dilemma: between its obligations to both the ICC and to laws providing heads of state with immunity.

'No-one is above the law'

The ICC's prosecutors have hit back, pointing out that in the past South Africa told Bashir he would be arrested if he set foot in the country.

"No one is above the law, even heads of state," insisted Feltz.

Friday's hearing is "a historic opportunity for the court to demonstrate that its charges must be taken with extraordinary seriousness," said Wanda Akin and Raymond Brown, two legal representatives of the victims, in a joint statement.

They urged the court to send "an unmistakable message that open defiance of its writ will not be permitted."

The judges will return their decision at a later date, and may decide to report South Africa to the UN Security Council for eventual sanctions.

Although this is the first public hearing of its type, last year the ICC referred Chad, Djibouti and Uganda to the UN for also failing to arrest Bashir. So far no action has been taken against them.

The Sudanese leader was a guest last month at an Arab League summit hosted by Jordan -- also a signatory to the Rome Statute.

South Africa moved this year to withdraw from the court, angered by the case against it. But it formally revoked its decision last month after its own High Court ruled in February that it would be unconstitutional.

Although the date of the hearing was set late last year, it also comes at a moment of political tension in South Africa as embattled President Jacob Zuma faces growing calls to resign.

Tags: omar al-bashir, international criminal court

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Astronomers detect atmosphere around Earth-like planet, could be a 'water world'

Scientists say the planet, GJ 1132b, could possibly be a 'water world' with an atmosphere of hot stream (Photo: MPIA)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni leaves Kevin Pietersen, fellow commentators in splits during IPL 2017

After Kevin Pietersen said that he is a better golfer than MS Dhoni, the former India skipper stumped KP, saying, “He is still my first Test wicket.” (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Not cancer, Vinod Khanna hospitalised for severe dehydration

Khanna had been admitted on April 2.
 

Baby miraculously survives after heart stops beating for 45 mins

The child was born with a hole in the heart (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahesh Bhupati flouted selection criteria, says angry Leander Paes

Leander Paes hinted that his bitter relationship with Mahesh Bhupathi may have been a factor in his omission. (Photo: AP)
 

Malaysia Open: Ajay Jayaram stuns world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen

Ajay Jayaram rebounded strongly to register a 9-21,21-14, 21-19 win over his Danish opponent. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

At least 17 dead as Zimbabwe bus crashes, bursts into flames

People were trapped in the bus and died before help could arrive. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Hours after Indian ship, Pakistani vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

This is the first time the force has given a location for the vessel. (Photo: AP)

Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria

The dog grappled with a suicide bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the animal as well. (Photo: Representational)

Nigeria begins mass vaccination drive to halt meningitis outbreak

Health officials said they were confident the vaccination campaign would reduce the number of cases. (Photo: AFP)

ISIS spokesman insults Trump, says 'bankrupt' US run by 'an ugly idiot'

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham