World, Africa

Tanzania: 32 school students, 2 teachers killed after minibus falls into ravine

REUTERS
Published May 6, 2017, 8:32 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 8:32 pm IST
More than 11,000 people were killed in road accidents in Tanzania between 2014 and 2016, according to government data.
The accident happened when the bus was descending on a steep hill in rainy conditions. (Photo: Representational/AP)
 The accident happened when the bus was descending on a steep hill in rainy conditions. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Tanzania: Thirty two school children, two teachers and a minibus driver where killed in Tanzania when their vehicle plunged into a roadside ravine in the northern tourist region of Arusha on Saturday, a senior police official said.

"The accident happened when the bus was descending on a steep hill in rainy conditions," Arusha regional police commander Charles Mkumbo told Reuters by telephone.

"We are still investigating the incident to determine if it was caused by a mechanical defect or human error on the part of the driver."

The students killed in the accident, which occurred at about 9:30am in Karatu district, were standard seven pupils, aged 12 to 13, from the Lucky Vincent primary school on their way to visit another school, Mkumbo said.

President John Magufuli described the accident as a "national tragedy" in a statement.

Tanzania, the second-largest economy in east Africa, has a poor road safety network, but buses remain the main form of public transport between towns.

More than 11,000 people were killed in road accidents in Tanzania between 2014 and 2016, according to government data.

Tags: 32 school children, 2 teachers, accident, minibus
Location: Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, Dar es Salaam

Lifestyle Gallery

The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glass smartphones – is it wise to buy them?

Manufacturers claim that they use the best quality of materials that are strong as well as durable.
 

UK-based Indian-origin girl gets 162 IQ points, more than Einstein and Hawking

Rajgauri Pawar scored 162 - the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18. (Photo: Altrincham Today)
 

A baby was born holding mom's contraceptive device and internet is freaking out

The viral photo has over 1,300 likes on Instagram and surprised any user who saw it. (Photo: Instagram)
 

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram. I told Shaharyar that your players are involved in match-fixing and he rubbished me," said Javed Miandad. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is why showing off muscles does not arouse women

Going to the gym can interestingly reduce libido which is not really a good sign. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

5 dead after women suicide bombers attack in Nigeria

The Boko Haram extremist group, which has ties to the Islamic State group, has increasingly used girls and young women to carry out attacks on marketplaces, checkpoints and other targets. (Photo: AP)

Egypt: ISIS chief tells Muslims to avoid govt places, Christian gatherings

ISIS has been turning its sights on targets outside its base in the Sinai, putting more pressure on the government and presenting extra challenges for security services. (Photo: AP/File)

Mistaken identity: Somalia minister thought to be militant, shot by security

Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji. (Photo: Gen Mohamed Adan‏/Twitter)

Yemen: Al-Qaeda chief claims group fought alongside US-backed forces

Qasim al-Rimi (above) succeeded Nasir al-Wuhayshi, who was killed in a US drone strike nearly two years ago. (Photo: Twitter)

Tanzanian president Magufuli fires 10,000 civil servants over 'fake qualifications'

Tanzanian President John Magufuli said that the posts would be filled by 'qualified persons' as soon as possible and called on local media to publish the names of those fired. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham