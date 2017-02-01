World, Africa

Unable to read, 10-year-old Nairobi girl beaten to death by teacher

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Reports stated that the teacher had also encouraged the victim's classmates to beat her up.
The teacher has been absconding since the death of the child. (Representational Image)
Nairobi: A 10-year-old girl was beaten to death by her teacher because she was unable to read during a session at her school in the Kenyan capital city of Nairobi.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the teacher has been absconding since the death of the child.

Reports stated that the teacher had also encouraged the victim's classmates to beat her up. "The desk mates were ordered to teach her how to read and beat her if she could not," the victim's mother said in a statement.

"The teacher started hitting her on the back when the girl said she could not read," the report said.

The matter came to light when the victim complained to her headteacher and sought permission to go home. The girl, who lived with her grandmother, developed severe pain in her back and abdominal region. Her condition only worsened and four days later, she had to be admitted to the hospital, said a neighbour. However, the victim died of her injuries.

While the investigation was underway, a parent told police that this was not the first case when a child was brutally beaten up by the school teachers. "I transferred my child from the school after he was beaten badly by the teacher and there are many others who have the same complaint.  We demand that all the teachers be replaced by more humane ones," he said.

Tags: girl beaten up, crime, nairobi, physical; abuse, violence at school
Location: Kenya, Nairobi, Nairobi

