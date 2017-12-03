search on deccanchronicle.com
US pulls out of UN's Global Compact on Migration, cites 'inconsistent' provisions

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 11:04 am IST
President Trump determined that the US would end its participation in the Compact process that aims to reach international consensus at the UN in 2018. (Photo: AP/File)
United Nations: The US on Sunday said it has pulled out of Global Compact on Migration, arguing that the Obama-era negotiated UN deal contains numerous provisions that are "inconsistent" with its immigration and refugee policies and the Trump Administration's immigration principles.

"President Trump determined that the US would end its participation in the Compact process that aims to reach international consensus at the UN in 2018," the US Mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

Earlier, the mission informed the UN Secretary-General about the US decision to end its participation in the Global Compact on Migration.

US participation in the Compact process began in 2016, following the Obama Administration's decision to join the UN's New York Declaration on migration.

"The New York Declaration contains numerous provisions that are inconsistent with US immigration and refugee policies and the Trump Administration's immigration principles," it said.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said America is proud of its immigrant heritage and its long-standing moral leadership in providing support to migrant and refugee populations across the globe.

No country has done more than the United States, and its generosity will continue, she said.

"But our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone. We will decide how best to control our borders and who will be allowed to enter our country. The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with US sovereignty," she said.

Under the Trump administration, the US has pulled out of several global commitments including the UN culture and education body, UNESCO, and the Paris climate change agreement.

Tags: global compact on migration, obama, un deal
Location: United States, New York, New York




