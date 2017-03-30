Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung launches Galaxy S8 and dreams of recovery from Note 7

REUTERS
Published Mar 30, 2017, 7:40 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 11:27 am IST
Samsung unveiled the two smartphones in New York, shipping starts from April 21, prices start at $855.
Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.
 Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone as it battles to regain the market leadership it lost to Apple after the embarrassing withdrawal of the fire-prone Note 7s.

Boasting some of the largest wrap-around screens ever made, the long-awaited S8 is the South Korean technology company's first new premium phone since its September recall of all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones equipped with fire-prone batteries. Samsung halted their sales in 10 markets, and the phones were banned from aircraft in the United States, denting a revival of the firm's mobile business.

Two versions of the Galaxy S8, code-named Dream internally, were launched at a media event in New York on Wednesday, with 6.2-inch (15.75 cm) and 5.8-inch curved screens - the largest to date for Samsung's premium smartphones. They will go on sale on April 21.

"We must be bold enough to step into the unknown and humble enough to learn from our mistakes," D.J. Koh, the company's mobile chief, said at the event after acknowledging that it had been a challenging year for Samsung.

US carriers T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications announced retail pricing for the smaller S8 around $700. The larger phone will sell for $840 at Verizon and $850 at T-Mobile.

The S8 features Samsung's new artificial intelligence service, Bixby, with functions including a voice-commanded assistant system similar to Apple's Siri. There is also a new facial recognition application that lets users unlock their phones by looking at them.

Samsung is hoping the design update and the new features, focused on making life easier for consumers, will be enough to revive sales in a year Apple is expected to introduce major changes to its iPhones, including the very curved screens that have become staples of the Galaxy brand.

The S8 is also crucial for Samsung's image as a maker of reliable mobile devices. The self-combusting Galaxy Note 7s had to be scrapped in October just two months after their launch, and the recall was particularly damaging, investors and analysts say.

"The Galaxy S8 is the most important phone for Samsung in a decade and every aspect will be under the microscope following the Note 7 recall," said Ben Wood, a veteran smartphone industry analyst with UK-based CCS Insight.

Tags: galaxy s8, smartphone, galaxy s8 plus

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.

Samsung finally unleashes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships

Samsung unveiled the two beastly smartphones in New York, shipping starts from April 21, prices start at $855.
29 Mar 2017 8:15 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brad Hodge apologises for his ‘IPL over Test cricket’ remark against Virat Kohli

"I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments," Brad Hodge posted to Twitter. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 5 features of the smartphone

Galaxy S8 will hit shelves on April 21
 

Can machines help us make a new kind of art?

(Photo: Pixabay/Representational image)
 

How Twitter reacted to the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launch

Fans and others all over the world took to the internet after reacting with delight, disgust and pun.
 

9-year-old moves NGT on issue of adverse impact of climate change

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Is Sunil Grover joining AIB post spat with Kapil? Read to know more

Sunil's very ugly spat with Kapil Sharma had gone viral.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 5 features of the smartphone

Galaxy S8 will hit shelves on April 21

Samsung eyes rebound with Galaxy S8 phones, virtual assistant

Samsung's top-line new handsets, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, were introduced in New York by Justin Denison, senior vice president of product strategy for the South Korean giant (Photo: AFP)

Samsung finally unleashes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.

Micromax launches Dual 5 with 4G priced at Rs 24,999

Micromax plans to launch it first 4G feature phone -- Bharat 1 and Bharat 2 -- for a starting price of Rs 1,999.

HTC "Ocean" with Sense 9, touch-sensitive frame to arrive in May

HTC U Ultra launched in January
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham