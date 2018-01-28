Apple's next generation iPad pro to get Face ID

It seems that the 3D facial recognition system might not only be the signature feature of the iPhone X, but the Cupertino based tech giant might also incorporate it on all 2018 iPhones including iPad. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch a next-generation iPad Pro in 2018 with slim bezels and Face ID similar to iPhone X and it seems that there is more evidence to back up those claims.

iHelpBR editor Filipe Esposito has discovered an "iPad.Modern" string in the first iOS 11.3 beta update which means a new iPad might debut soon, but that does not necessarily mean it will have Face ID, nor slim bezels. However, an iPad with Face ID might be possible as it could be the next move in the evolution of Apple's iPad.

Yep, there's definitely some references to a "Modern iPad" inside iOS 11.3.

"Modern iPhone" meant iPhone X. "Modern iPad" is probably an iPad with Face ID

The previous report claims that Apple could launch a new iPad Pro with Face ID support in 2018. The tablet might lack a Home button or Touch ID support similar to iPhone X, although it will likely still have an LCD instead of OLED display, as per KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As of now, it is not known whether the iPad Pro will have a notch for the TrueDepth system or the tablet will boast equally slim bezels on all four sides with enough space for the Face ID sensors.

Moreover, the 3D facial recognition system is also rumoured to be featured on a second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch version — iPhone X Plus and a cheaper 6.1-inch device with an LCD, aluminium frame, ditching 3D Touch.