Flipkart to sell OnePlus 3 for Rs 18,999, OnePlus takes no guarantee

Published Dec 17, 2016, 7:38 pm IST
OnePlus announced to sell the handset in India exclusively via Amazon, not Flipkart, at a price of Rs 27,999.
The Chinese smartphone maker launched OnePlus 3 in June 2016 at a price of Rs 27,999
Flipkart is all set to sell OnePlus 3 at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 from today midnight; however, OnePlus itself has refused to take any guarantee of the smartphone to be sold on the online retailer.

OnePlus 3 teaser

“OnePlus is focused on creating premium flagship smartphones. We have an exclusive partnership with Amazon in India. We advice customers to purchase OnePlus products only through official channels as we cannot guarantee the authenticity of the products sold elsewhere,” OnePlus told Deccan Chronicle in a statement.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched OnePlus 3 in June 2016. Later, OnePlus announced to sell the handset in India exclusively via Amazon, not Flipkart, at a price of Rs 27,999.

Carl Pie

In fact, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pie took the issue to his official Twitter handle  yesterday, asking Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, “brother, what is this? We are exclusive with Amazon.”

Flipkart is to commence its “Big Shopping Day” sale from December 18 to December 21. As part of its four-day sale, the online retailer is offering a huge discount of about Rs 9,999 on the OnePlus 3’s original price, retailing on Amazon India as well.

However, according to Flipkart's banner on OnePlus 3 sale, the smartphone will only be available at this discounted price until 4 pm, December 18.

Tags: oneplus, oneplus 3, smartphone, flipkart

