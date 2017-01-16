Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung probe finds battery was main cause of Note 7 fires

REUTERS
Published Jan 16, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 8:13 am IST
The world's biggest smartphone maker will likely announce the results of the investigation on January 23.
The firm will also announce new measures it is taking to avoid a repeat of the product safety failures in its future devices.
 The firm will also announce new measures it is taking to avoid a repeat of the product safety failures in its future devices.

Samsung’s investigation into what caused some Galaxy Note 7s to catch fire has concluded that the battery was the main reason, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The world's biggest smartphone maker will likely announce the results of the investigation on January 23, a day before it announces detailed fourth-quarter earnings results, said the person who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified.

The firm will also announce new measures it is taking to avoid a repeat of the product safety failures in its future devices, the person said.

A Samsung spokesman declined to comment.

After the one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history, the company is keen to reassure that its devices are safe ahead of the launch of flagship Galaxy S8 smartphones expected sometime in the first half of this year.

Investors and analysts say it is critical for Samsung to provide a detailed, convincing explanation on what went wrong with the Note 7 phones and how it will prevent such problems from recurring.

The source told Reuters that Samsung was able to replicate the fires during its investigation and that the cause for the fires could not be explained by hardware design or software-related matters.

Samsung was forced to scrap the Note 7 smartphones in October after failing to fix the problems following an initial recall, dealing a 6.1 trillion won ($5.2 billion) blow to its operating profit over three quarters.

Tags: samsung, galaxy note 7, smartphone

Related Stories

A global recall of fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones did not appear to hurt U.S. consumers' willingness to buy Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy Note 7 fiasco caused no damage to Samsung: survey

A global recall of fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones did not appear to hurt U.S. consumers' willingness to buy Samsung Electronics.
21 Nov 2016 10:44 AM
Samsung will implement the software update on October 29.

Samsung to limit Galaxy Note 7 battery charge in S. Korea

Samsung Electronics is planning to limit battery charge via software update to Note 7.
27 Oct 2016 7:38 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Outstanding’ Kedar Jadhav earns skipper Virat Kohli’s praise

“This was one of the best partnerships I have been part of. We have chased 350 before but not with 63/4,” said Virat Kohli after his and Kedar Jadhav’s 200-run partnership from 147 balls sealed a thrilling Indian win over England. (Photo: AP)
 

Iconic Ringling circus to close after 146 years, final show in May

Ringling Brothers was also embroiled in a 14-year lawsuit in which animal rights groups alleged the circus was mistreating its herd. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Has Lindsay Lohan embraced Islam? Seems like!

Lindsay has even shifted to Dubai.
 

When Rishi Kapoor went on a tea date with Dawood Ibrahim

Rishi Kapoor
 

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

President Barack Obama's fluffy family dogs Bo and Sunny have stolen American's hearts. (Photo: AP)
 

Khaidi No 150 Box Office collection on Day 4: the film is still going strong!

Poster of the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung adds to its Galaxy J series, prices starts at Rs 6,890

Galaxy J2 Ace comes with a front camera flash feature, while Galaxy J1 4G with a Super AMOLED display.

Nokia bags 250,000 registrations in 24 hours for Nokia 6

Nokia 6 smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S8 3D renders: No home button, no dual-camera

Samsung Galaxy S8

Huawei launches P8 Lite with Android Nougat

The smartphone is priced at EUR 239 (approx Rs 17,300) and will be available in Black colour in German market starting end of January.

ShopClues launches Swipe Konnect Grand at Rs 2,799

The smartphone comes loaded with a 1.2 GHz quad core processor along with 8 GB ROM and a 5-inch display, operates on Android Marshmallow 6.0.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham