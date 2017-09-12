Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple may launch Watch Series 3 with LTE, new color tonight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
 There is a gray ceramic version of the watch as well which will be more likely expensive than a standard Apple Watch. (Photo: 9to5mac)

Apple is going to launch the iPhone 8 today, alongside two other variants which will be a slightly advanced version of the current iPhone 7 generation. Also, a new generation Apple Watch is on the cards as well, which according to a new leak, could include LTE connectivity, fresh faces, and new colors which would align with those available on the iPhone.

Specifically speaking, an updated Apple Watch Companion app shows the device with a red digital crown, which indicates that this is a refreshed model which is most likely to be launched as the Apple Watch Series 3.

The design seems to be similar to the existing models which mean the bands will be similar as well. Additionally there is a also a probability of LTE support which will also be offered, given that a signal meter and new complications are available on the Watch, and this would make the device fully independent from the iPhone.

Also, various lines of code found in the leaked firmware seem to indicate that the third generation Apple Watch could come in a new Blush Gold color. This is the same colour which the iPhone 8 is rumoured to launch with as well.

There is a gray ceramic version of the watch as well which will be more likely expensive than a standard Apple Watch but is not confirmed if this will be sold alongside the white edition or replace it.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is slated to go on sale on Friday as a part of a pre-order program, while the device will hit the market on September 22. It will run on WatchOS 4 and will also be available for existing models.

Full details will be shared tonight, and by the looks of it, it seems the entire smartphone industry is waiting with bated breath.

 

Tags: apple watch, series 3, iphone 8




