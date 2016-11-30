Social networking websites help manage depression: study

The study goes on to talk about the positive and negative effects of websites like Facebook and Twitter on a person’s well-being.

There are numerous studies that point towards how social networking websites such as Facebook and Twitter often causes depression and other such related mental conditions among individuals.

However, there is a new study published in a recent journal research that suggests that social networking platforms actually serve as a resource for managing depression for many.

The study goes on to talk about the positive and negative effects of websites like Facebook and Twitter on a person’s well-being, the frequency, quality and the purpose of the experience individuals have on the platform.

The study further highlighted the relationship online social networking plays in managing depression. On similar lines, the study points how platforms like Facebook and Twitter act as social support systems to those who enjoy virtual experiences.

This review article was published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking was done by David Baker and Guillermo Perez Algorta from Lancaster University of Britain.