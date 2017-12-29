search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Bitcoin exchange chief kidnapped in Ukraine

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 9:38 am IST
According to the local media reports, Lerner was kidnapped in a Black Mercedes-Benz by a group of men sporting balaclavas.
(Image: Facebook)
 (Image: Facebook)

Pavel Lerner, 40, the chief executive of a UK-based Bitcoin exchange called EXMO has reportedly been kidnapped in Ukraine. He was abducted while leaving his office in Kiev's Obolon district.

According to the local media reports, Lerner was kidnapped in a Black Mercedes-Benz by a group of men sporting balaclavas.

 

As per Lerner’s LinkedIn profile, he graduated Kursk State University in Russia in 2012. He is a prominent Russian blockchain expert and the news of his kidnapping has stunned many in the international cryptocurrency community.

Polegate, Sussex–based EXMO described Pavel Lerner as an analytics manager. Following the unfortunate event, the website also suffered a DDOS attack, which affected the trading temporarily offline.

The broadcaster backed by the Russian government, said that Mr Lerner's kidnapping would not affect the business, reports The Telegraph

"Any information regarding his whereabouts is very much appreciated. Despite the situation, the exchange is working as usual. We also want to stress that nature of Pavel’s job at EXMO doesn’t assume access either to storages or any personal data of users. All users funds are absolutely safe," the company said in a statement.

Tags: bitcoin, blockchain, kidnap




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are three super foods that can help you lose belly fat fast

Green tea's polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Meet Fin: A personal voice assistant with pay as you use

Fin is presently not available in all countries.

How devastating is fake news? It destroyed this fun Christmas game

Elf Bowling was shared massively amongst the computer-using crowd through email in the late 90’s.

Facebook confirms 'no plans for Aadhaar linking'

As with all tests, Facebook may learn new things that help them provide a better sign-up experience for people joining Facebook, but they currently have no plans to roll this test out further.

Warning! Cryptocurrency Miner spreading via Facebook Messenger

The malware can also perform other routines such as installing a registry autostart mechanisms as well as system infection markers.

Microsoft files lawsuit against IP address that activated pirated Windows, Office

Former CEO of Microsoft stated that almost 9 out of 10 versions of Windows running in China are pirated.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham