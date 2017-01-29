Technology, In Other News

Twitter built by immigrants, Trump's decision upsetting: CEO Jack Dorsey

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Saturday condemned President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order against people from seven Muslim-majority countries has caused many to criticise his latest move. Among them is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who took to Twitter on Saturday, 28th January to condemn Trump’s “upsetting” decision.

“The executive order’s humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the US,” Dorsey’s tweet read. Following this, he published another post that read, “Eleven per cent of Syrian immigrants to the US are business owners, more than triple that of US-born business owners.”

Twitter’s official account also tweeted that the company is built by immigrants of all religions. “We stand for and with them, always,” the tweet read.

Trump’s recent order handed down on Friday bars Syrian refugees and further halts the resettlement of all refugees for four months as the administration reviews the vetting process. The admission will resume once vetting deems ‘adequate’ by the secretary of State, the secretary of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence. His orders also further denies entry for 90 days for individuals from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan. Syria, Libya and Yemen.

Tags: twitter, ceo, jack dorsey, donald trump

Related Stories

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: File)

After Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai slams Trump's immigration ban

In his message to employees, Pichai, who grew up in India, suggested that at least 187 employees hailed from countries included in the ban.
29 Jan 2017 9:07 AM
Hisham, left, and Mariam Yasin, center, welcome their mother Najah Alshamieh, from Syria, after immigration authorities released her at Dallas Fort Worth Airport. (Photo: AP)

Judge blocks part of Trump's immigration ban for those in US

The judgement came after ACLU filed for a block on the executive order of Trump banning immigration from certain countries for 120 days.
29 Jan 2017 8:40 AM
Protesters block an intersection near Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. (Photo: AP)

Protests at US airports after Trump bans immigration from Muslim nations

Several people were detained at airports across the US as Trump's executive order came in just as they had landed.
29 Jan 2017 8:28 AM

Nation Gallery

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box-office day 4: Raees takes a mind-boggling 34 crore lead over Kaabil

Stills from the films.
 

PM Narendra Modi asks students to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar

PM cited the example of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who broke and created several records in the game of cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

In pics: India get ready for second T20 against England

The Indian team enjoying a game of football. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sushant removes surname from Twitter to protest against Padmavati slapgate

Sushant was last seen in the uber-successful 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
 

Padmavati slapgate: SLB's team sends out official statement on the controversy

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.
 

KJo blasts Twitter troll for insinuating sexual relation with Anurag Kashyap

Karan had acted in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

An iPhone made in America? Not that simple

As other big companies have sought to appease the new administration with promises of jobs or investments in the United States, Apple has stayed low-profile.

Apple to stop manufacturing iPhone devices in China?

Representational image.

New wave of robots set to deliver the goods

The robots are designed for delivering packages, groceries and food to consumers in a 2-3-mi (3-5-km) radius.

Apple’s latest patent: E-cigarettes, marijuana vaporizer or air freshener?

Representational image.

This Motorola smartphone won’t be receiving Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham