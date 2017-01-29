Twitter built by immigrants, Trump's decision upsetting: CEO Jack Dorsey

US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order against people from seven Muslim-majority countries has caused many to criticise his latest move. Among them is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who took to Twitter on Saturday, 28th January to condemn Trump’s “upsetting” decision.
“The executive order’s humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the
Twitter’s official account also tweeted that the company is built by immigrants of all religions. “We stand for and with them, always,” the tweet read.
Trump’s recent order handed down on Friday bars Syrian refugees and further halts the resettlement of all refugees for four months as the administration reviews the vetting process. The admission will resume once vetting deems ‘adequate’ by the secretary of State, the secretary of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence. His orders also further denies entry for 90 days for individuals from seven predominantly Muslim countries: