Twitter built by immigrants, Trump's decision upsetting: CEO Jack Dorsey

US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order against people from seven Muslim-majority countries has caused many to criticise his latest move. Among them is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who took to Twitter on Saturday, 28th January to condemn Trump’s “upsetting” decision.

“The executive order’s humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the US ,” Dorsey’s tweet read. Following this, he published another post that read, “Eleven per cent of Syrian immigrants to the US are business owners, more than triple that of US-born business owners.”

Twitter’s official account also tweeted that the company is built by immigrants of all religions. “We stand for and with them, always,” the tweet read.