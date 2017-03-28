Microsoft rolls out new Cortana feature

These features are all usable without requiring people to unlock their devices.

Microsoft has launched a new feature for Android users which allows them to access and use Cortana from the lock screen on their smartphones. The feature is situated above the lock screen and users can swipe on the lock screen to view Cortana’s basic information screen. Users can ask Cortana questions, set reminders, and view their calendar appointments.

Microsoft has also improved Cortana home on Android, which now includes information like daily schedules, commute times, reminders, as well as shortcuts for creating reminders and calendar items.

The app has been designed specifically for your mobile life with quick action buttons and voice to get what you need quickly, a streamlined design and widgets for smartphones.

Lastly, Microsoft is making Cortana available to Android and iOS devices in Australia. The new version of Cortana with lock screen access for Android is free to download from the Google Play Store.