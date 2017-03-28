 LIVE !  :  After losing Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession, KL Rahul (in picture) and Ajinkya Rahane guided the team to series win. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: India reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy
 
Elon Musk launches startup to merge computers with human brain

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 28, 2017
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 11:01 am IST
The firm will build devices that could be implanted in human brain to keep pace with the growing use of AI in e-systems.
 Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO (Photo: AFP)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has launched a startup called Neuralink which will work to merge computer with human brain via “neural lace” technology, according to Wall Street Journal.

The firm will be pursuing to build neural lace technology that could be implanted in human brain that could one day upload and download thoughts.

Scientists define neural lace as a mesh that can merge into brain to create a wireless brain-computer interface, and which is capable of growing around the brain cells.

Musk had hinted onto his plans of merging the two—human and machine to become a sort of cyborg, at the World Government Summit in Dubai, last month. “Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence,” reported CNBC. “It's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output,” he added.

The idea of incorporating machine into human brain came from ‘intimidating’ popularity of artificial intelligence. During his address to the audience at the summit he described AI as “smarter than the smarter human” on earth and called it a “dangerous situation.”

The researchers, who tested the “neural lace” technology on mice, say it is beneficial for monitoring brain activities, treatment for degenerative disorders like Parkinson’s, and enhancing brain capabilities. However, its injection into a human brain will be to allow a direct interfacing with machines and overcoming the “threats of AI.”

It is yet unclear whether Musk will also serve as a CEO in Neuralink Corp, however, the company has been claimed, by the WSJ, to function under his leadership.

