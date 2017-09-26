Technology, In Other News

China blocks WhatsApp ahead of big Communist Party meet next month

AFP
Published Sep 26, 2017, 9:46 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Chinese authorities appear to have disrupted WhatsApp in the latest step to tighten censorship ahead of Communist Party congress next month.
WhatsApp provides message encryption technology that likely does not please Chinese authorities.
 WhatsApp provides message encryption technology that likely does not please Chinese authorities.

Chinese authorities appear to have severely disrupted the WhatsApp messaging app in the latest step to tighten censorship as they prepare for a major Communist Party congress next month.

Users in China have reported widespread disruptions in recent days to the Facebook-owned service, which previously malfunctioned in the country over the summer.

Text messaging, voice calls and video calls appeared to be working again on Sept. 26, though voice messages and photos were not going through.

WhatsApp provides message encryption technology that likely does not please Chinese authorities, which closely monitor and restrict cyberspace through their "Great Firewall".

China has tightened online policing this year, enacting new rules that require tech companies to store user data inside the country as well as restrictions on what is permissible content.

Websites such as Facebook, Twitter and a slew of foreign media have been blocked for years.

The WhatsApp troubles emerged ahead of the Communist Party congress on October 18, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a second five-year term as the party's general secretary.

China usually steps up surveillance around major events.

While the WeChat messaging app owned by China's Tencent company is more widely used in the country, many WhatsApp users complained about the disruptions.

Some noted that it would make it difficult to work with clients abroad.

"Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Viber were blocked before. Now even WhatsApp is blocked? Without good messaging tools, it will reduce the efficiency of the foreign trade industry," wrote one person on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media website.

"I can live without the others (applications), but blocking WhatsApp is driving me crazy," said another.

WhatsApp declined to comment.

Tags: censorship, messaging app, whatsapp., great firewall




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Steve Smith laments Australia's 2017 record as Virat Kohli's India win ODI series

Steve Smith-led Australia’s five-wicket defeat in Indore against India saw them fall 3-0 behind in the five-match series, and was their 11th loss in their past 13 ODIs away from home. The other two matches were rain-affected no results. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what Australia’s Aaron Finch said as he hailed Virat Kohli’s Team India

Aaron Finch, who scored 124 in Indore after missing the defeats in Chennai and Kolkata with a calf problem, said Australia had failed to take their chances against India but conceded there was a clear difference between the sides. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India’s Mars Orbiter Mission completes 3 years in orbit

The country had on 24 September 2014 successfully placed the Mars Orbiter Mission spacecraft in the orbit around the red plane.
 

Smartphone protection standards explained: IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings

Your smartphone or laptop can break, that is why manufacturers always say that they are dust and water resistant, not dust and waterproof. (Representative Image)
 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Apple releases macOS High Sierra as a free update to all

With macOS High Sierra, Mac users gain powerful new core storage, video and graphics technologies. Apple claims that its new file system ensures efficient and reliable storage, and support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) that brings stunning 4K video at lower file sizes.

Google unveils smart jacket — The Levi's Commuter Trucker

You can perform common digital tasks—like starting or stopping music, getting directions or reading incoming text messages—by simply swiping or tapping the jacket sleeve.

Lenovo launches ThinkSmart Hub 500 workstation

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub 500 transforms meeting rooms with an easy to deploy and simple to manage solution.

Facebook, Google bound to change handling of politics ads

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg vowed to do more to deter governments from using Facebook to manipulate elections in other countries.

Third party cybersecurity failures cost businesses the most

This year’s study reveals promising developments in the importance being placed on IT security. Businesses globally are starting to view it as a strategic investment and the share of IT budgets that is being spent on IT security is growing, reaching almost a quarter (23 per cent) of IT budgets in large corporations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham