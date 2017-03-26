 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and K Lokesh Rahul running between the wickets during day two of the fourth test match between India and Australia. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Cummins takes the wicket of KL Rahul
 
Technology, In Other News

Uber grounds self-driving cars after accident

AFP
Published Mar 26, 2017, 11:27 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 11:28 am IST
No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle - Volvo SUV - was in self-driving mode
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the crash of an Uber autonomous vehicle in Arizona, a spokesperson for the car-hailing service said Sunday.

No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred Friday in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle -- a Volvo SUV -- was in self-driving mode, the company said.

"We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle," the Uber spokesperson said.

The accident occurred when the other vehicle "failed to yield" while making a left turn, Tempe police spokeswoman Josie Montenegros said.

"The vehicles collided causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto it's side. There were no serious injuries," she said.

Self-driving Uber vehicles always have a driver who can take over the controls at any time.

Montenegro said it was uncertain whether the Uber driver was controlling the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The company grounded its self-driving vehicles in Arizona after the accident, and then followed up on Saturday pulling them off the road in Pittsburg and San Francisco, the two other locations where it operates self-driving vehicles, the company said.

The car-hailing service has been dented by a series of bad news stories, including disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and covert use of law enforcement-evading software.

A number of executives have left the company in recent weeks, including president Jeff Jones, as troubles have mounted.

Advocates of self-driving cars say that they can cut down on deadly traffic accidents by eliminating human error.

But there have been accidents, including a fatality in Florida in May when a truck struck a speeding Tesla that was on autopilot.

An investigation found no safety-related defects with the autopilot system, but concluded that the driver may have had time to avert the crash if he had been paying closer attention.

Tags: uber, florida, arizona, car-hailing app, smartphone

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events and locations on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shahid, Taapsee, John, other stars flash their class
Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda were spotted with their favourite horses at a racecourse in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda are stylish horse riders
Sonakshi Sinha, who is one of the judges on the reality show 'Nach Baliye', was seen grooving with the contestants on the sets of the show on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha gets grooving with contestants on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Cigars, sex and scotch' key to living longer, says 99-year-old woman

Gladys says she isn't afraid of death and is also hopeful about making it to 200 (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Restaurant owner fed cops and medics for free during UK attack

Ibrahim Dogus, the restaurateur who fed hundreds of emergency service workers for free in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack on the UK Parliament. (Photo: Facebook/Ibrahim Dogus)
 

Here’s Misbah-ul-Haq’s advice to rescue Pakistan cricket

Misbah also said that hosting the PSL final in Pakistan was a major step towards revival of international cricket in the country. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what Shane Warne has to say about Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational debut

Kuldeep Yadav had revealed that he received some tips from Shane Warne that helped him dismiss Aussie batsmen in Dharamsala. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 8 will be available to limited users

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer to end not on March 31 but April 30?

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jio Happy New Year Offer to end not on March 31 but April 30?

(Representational image)

Chip enabled e-passports to soon be rolled out

(Photo: Representational Image)

This facial recognition software can diagnose disease

(Representational image)

Lucky subscribers to get 1GB data free: BSNL

(Representational image)

Nokia to launch 3, 5 and 6 devices worldwide in Q2 2017

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham