Technology, In Other News

5 major telcos optimum for Indian market, says Telecom Secy JS Deepak

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
His comments assume significance as India is in the midst of massive consolidation with operators joining forces to take on Reliance Jio
The consolidation in the otherwise crowded Indian telecom industry has been hastened by Jio's free voice call and data plans.
 The consolidation in the otherwise crowded Indian telecom industry has been hastened by Jio's free voice call and data plans.

The fresh round of consolidation unfolding in the Indian telecom market is likely to yield five major players ensuring "enough competition but not fragmentation of spectrum", Telecom Secretary J S Deepak said. His comments assume significance as India — the world's second largest mobile services market after China — is in the midst of massive consolidation with incumbent operators joining forces to take on aggressive newcomer Reliance Jio. The consolidation in the otherwise crowded Indian telecom industry has been hastened by Jio's free voice call and data plans, forcing incumbents to slash tariff at the cost of profits.

"Dropping revenue is a concern which we are also addressing. Era of free service and falling revenue will change. In this backdrop, the investments in India are not only welcome but are also likely to be productive," Deepak told PTI. On consolidation playing out in the telecom market, he said, "The way things are...this consolidation is going to be very good for India as we are likely to get four private and one government player BSNL-MTNL which is ideal. "Asked if the spate of buyouts would leave enough room for competition in the Indian market, Deepak said, "Ideal is five players for India, which is what is likely to happen".

Stating that the consolidation is potentially resulting in five big players would ensure "enough competition but not fragmentation of spectrum", he said, it will be "optimum for the Indian market". Last week, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced acquisition of Norwegian Telenor's India unit. Bharti Airtel's revenue market share will rise to 35.6 per cent following the acquisition. Telenor India Currently has 2.6 per cent share in Indian market. Vodafone and Idea have already said that they are considering merging their businesses in India, a move that would create the biggest telecom operator in the country with about USD 12 billion in sales.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications has already signed a pact to merge its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel. Deepak, who is attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) here, is slated to meet senior officials of leading global telecom and tech companies like Vodafone, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Intel, and Facebook over the next three days. The Department of Telecom will showcase major reforms undertaken in the Indian mobile market to the global audience. In his presentation at the MWC, Deepak would touch upon the USD 10 billion Foreign Direct Investment inflows into the telecom sector in FY17, and outline flagship programmes like Digital India, Smart Cities and Start Up India.

Tags: revenue, telecom secretary, china

World Gallery

A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a 'brief run.' In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties raise money for sick kids
Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, will hit the auction block this weekend, the US house selling it announced.

Adolf Hitler’s wartime phone up for auction in US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Azharuddin wants these players to be replaced for 2nd Australia Test

Mohammad Azharuddin was critical of the performance by the Indian spinners on a rank turner. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not going to Oscars with Priyanka Chopra': Mick Jagger rubbishes rampant rumours

Priyanka will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in 'Baywatch'.
 

Sex robot holiday resorts may change the tourism industry forever

Sex robots may also have different personality traits that can be activated manually (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Trump asks NASA to explore putting crew on rocket's debut flight

The request for the study from the new Republican president’s administration tweaks that plan by exploring whether to add a crew to an earlier test flight and perhaps setting the stage for a human return to the moon.

Ghosts of past tech IPOs could haunt Snap's performance

Company executives have been on the road for the last week meeting with potential investors, and Thomson Reuters IFR reported on Friday that the deal is oversubscribed.

Woman left horrified by what she discovered on a lost iPhone

(Representational Image)

Facebook error! Company blocks users out of their accounts

(Representational image)

Understanding WhatsApp’s new Status update

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham