Facebook aims to connect next 337 million people from India

Nearly 337 million of Indians are expected to connect on Facebook’s mobile platforms, Facebook executive said.

Facebook is aiming to connect next one billion people on mobile platforms globally, out of which the company claimed 337 millions will be from India alone, with a total of 70 per cent across Asia.

Mobility is the future

“For me, five trends — geographic shift in mobile user growth, internet is mobile and mobile is internet, connected device explosion, platform economy and moving to a network level from the mobile ecosystem — are driving the change in the country,” Facebook India and South Asia Managing Director Uman Bedi said.

In Facebook viewpoint, India serves as the most critical and strategic market for the company to grow.

After completion of its third quarter, figures revealed Facebook has 166 million active users, 159 million mobile active users, 85 million daily active users and 81 million mobile active daily active users in India.

Facebook is available in 12 languages in the country. The company aims to move beyond English to make the content locally relevant to consumers, in an attempt to build Facebook outside the US.

Facebook’s strategy for India

Facebook has reportedly developed a three-fold business strategy for India, which include helping people connect, to drive deep engagement, and to value its partners

Our vision for business in India is to be loved and become a trusted brand, to be deeply integrated into the fabric and to provide the experiences which are relevant and valuable to all people who are on our platform, including partners," Bedi said.

According to Deloitte report, Facebook contributes $4 billion and 335,000 jobs to India through its marketing, platform and connectivity efforts.